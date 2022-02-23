Building law has to be amended so that people trust authorities: Gurugram MP

Union minister of state and Gurugram member of Parliament Rao Inderjit Singh on Wednesday said that the Chintels Paradiso incident has increased residents’ distrust in builders, and added that the law (Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act 1975) must be amended.

“We have to find a solution to the issue so people trust the authorities as the probe into the incident continues. We will have to change the law, and rope in the best experts (from Indian institutes of Technology) for structural audits of all societies,” he said.

Singh was speaking at a meeting with the police commissioner, deputy commissioner, district town planner and other administration officials regarding safety issues in various housing complexes in the city, in the aftermath of multiple ceilings in a building of Chintels Paradiso condominium collapsing and killing two people earlier this month.

“If necessary steps are not taken timely, the interest of both builders and buyers in the city could be jeopardised,” he added.

Singh also said that such incidents can affect the economy of the state and city, and the government must work on a mechanism to avoid them in the future.

“To avoid such incidents in the future, the government needs to prepare a mechanism so that apart from the structural audits conducted by engineers appointed by the builders, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) also gets reputed engineers from government institutions to conduct an audit before issuing occupancy certificates,” he said.

Rao said a team from IIT Delhi is conducting a structural audit at Chintels Paradiso and a team from NIT Kurukshetra will soon visit the condominium to collect samples of iron grilles and bars.

He reiterated that the authorities will not spare the guilty.

Singh also took stock of the repair works and discussed the rehabilitation plans for affected families residing in the condominium and with RS Bhath, district town planner (DTP), enforcement.

Bhath said that the director general town and country planning (DGTCP) directed all DTPs and field officers to compile status reports from all complaints filed by the residents regarding post-possession and structural issues in the housing complexes to ensure there is no repeat of the Chintels Paradiso incident.

“Soon we will act on the DGTCP’s directions,” Bhath said.

