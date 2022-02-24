Cab driver hangs self after killing wife in Faridabad

A taxi driver allegedly strangled his wife to death before killing himself on Tuesday night in Faridabad, said police.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the couple had fought before the incident and that there used to be frequent altercations between the two.

Police have registered a case of murder against the deceased driver on the complaint of his father-in-law.

Police said they received information about the incident around 7.30am on Wednesday. They said the neighbours of the couple (who lived in Sector 30) called the police control room and said the couple had been found dead.

A team from Sector 31 police station and forensic experts then reached the spot.

Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said the incident came to light after the milkman rang the doorbell of the house on Wednesday morning, and when no one opened the door, he informed the neighbours.

“The neighbours looked through a window and saw the woman lying on the bed, and her husband hanging from a ceiling fan,” he said.

Kadiyan said, “Prima facie, it seems the couple had an altercation and the man strangled his wife to death and then hanged himself. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot.”

Our preliminary probe has found that there was marital discord between the two. The man drove a taxi, and during the Covid-19 pandemic, he did not have much work. They often fought over the issue and she insisted that he should have a more secure job,” the DCP added.

Police said the couple’s 14-year-old son had slept at a neighbour’s house on Tuesday night.

“On Tuesday night, their son returned from tuition and rang the doorbell. When no one opened the door, he assumed that his parents were asleep and went to the neighbour’s house,” Kadiyan said.

“He told us he often slept at their neighbour’s house whenever his mother was on a night shift and his father was at work,” added Kadiyan.