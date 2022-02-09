Capacity of GWS channel to be increased in two years to meet water demand in Ggm

To augment the availability of raw water supplyin the district, the Haryana irrigation department will expand the capacity of the Gurugram Water Supply (GWS) channel from the present 175 cusecs to 475 cusecs in the next two years, said officials of the irrigation department.

As of now, said officials, water from the Yamuna river is supplied to Gurugram from the Kakroi headworks through the older GWS channel and the recently constructed NCR water channel.

The GWS channel was constructed between 1992 and 1994 and remodelled in 2006-07, but will require major expansion to meet the future raw water requirement of the city, said officials, adding that the capacity of NCR water channel, which is currently 500 cusecs, will be expanded to 800 cusecs on the completion of the project.

Shiv Singh Rawat, superintending engineer, Haryana irrigation and water resources department, Gurugram, said the GWS channel is quite old and needs large-scale repair and remodelling, which will augment its capacity to carry water. “With the population of Gurugram and adjoining districts increasing, it is natural that demand for raw water will increase. To make water available to the treatment plants at Chandu and Basai, we will augment the channel capacity,” said Singh.

The expansion project was taken up by the irrigation department in January after the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) projected the requirement of water in Gurugram and its adjoining areas at around 475 cusecs during its review meeting held in the second week of December last year, said Rawat.

As per the projection, on the basis of which irrigation department is carrying out the expansion project, the water requirement of GMDA has been pegged at 200 cusecs, Mewat at 100 cusecs, Bahadurgarh 58 cusecs, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Gurgaon, at 60 cusecs, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran 35 cusecs among the water requirement of other agencies.

Rawat said that one cusec is equal to 2.45 million litres per day (MLD) and the irrigation department supplies water in cusecs as it deals in large volumes.

“A key feature of this expansion project will be that for the first time, the irrigation department will carry out this project on engineering, procurement and construction basis. A detailed project proposal is being prepared by a consultancy firm known as WAPCOS, which will submit a report in the next two months. The tender process will be started thereafter. The work on the project will start around May this year and we expect the work to be completed in two years,” said Rawat.

As part of the project, the capacity expansion and remodelling will take place on GWS channel from Kakroi to Chandu for a distance of 64km. From Chandu to Basai, the department plans to construct an RCC barrel for supplying water. “At this juncture, we are facing a small issue as a ramp of Dwarka expressway has come over the GWS channel and we will need to change alignment for the last 150 metres. A meeting with related departments will be called soon,” said Rawat.

The proposal to remodel the GWS channel was also approved by the Haryana chief minister during the GMDA review meeting. According to the GMDA proposal, the GWS channel was constructed to meet the drinking water demands of Gurugram town with initial capacity of 135 cusecs, with 100 cusecs supply to Gurugram and 35 cusecs to Bahadurgarh. “The channel was remodelled in 2006-2007 and now it has been proposed that additional construction work should be undertaken to meet the future raw water demand for Gurugram city,” said the agenda document of the review meeting.

On February 3, Devender Singh, additional chief secretary, irrigation, and water resources department, said during a review meeting that multiple projects have been taken up to increase the capacity of water availability in the irrigation system in South Haryana. In addition, micro irrigation projects worth ₹1,089.43 crore and deposit work of ₹702.06 crore from other departments and implementation of Atal Bhujal Yojana at a cost of ₹677.69 crores are also being carried out.

