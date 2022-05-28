CAs hold ‘puja’ stir outside GST office
Gurugram: A group of chartered accountants (CAs), led by members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), conducted a ‘havan’ ceremony outside the Sector 32 CGST office on Friday.
This was in protest to catch the “real culprits” in a case, where two Gurugram-based CAs were arrested a week ago for allegedly issuing audited statements of fake companies to claim input credit tax (ICT) to the tune of ₹15 crore.
ICT is the tax that gets paid when a good or service is purchased. The amount is deducted from the total payable tax and refunded. Naveen Garg, ex-chairman, ICAI Gurgaon chapter, said, three officials were transferred on Wednesday due to corruption charges against them. “We did a havan so that the department could be cleansed, and new officials can work with honesty,” he said.
Two officials have been suspended, five transferred, including three from Gurugram. “We strongly believe that there should be a high-level CBI enquiry to expose corrupt officials. There should be an independent enquiry into this. Refunds of several crores were sanctioned within hours. The CAs, who issued certificates, were arrested, while no action was taken against officials who sanctioned refunds,” he said.
Mohit Singhal, chairman, ICAI, Gurugram, said that this havan will help usher in some positive energy. Protesters said that a whistle-blower had emailed a complaint to the CGST alleging a major racket being run regarding fraudulent ITC claims, following which an enquiry was initiated and raids were conducted. The probe found that some entities were involved in fake ICT claims of over ₹13 crore. The two CAs had issued certificates to two of these entities for refunds. They have been identified as Sunil Mahalawat and Gaurav Dhir.
Protesters alleged that the CAs were framed in the case, while no action was taken against beneficiaries or officials who approved the claims.
Waterlogging: GMDA, civic agencies to focus on Narsinghpur, cleaning and connecting drains
Gurugam: The Gurugam Metropolitan Development Authority on Friday asked the National Highways Authority of India to prepare a proposal to connect the Narsinghpur drain to the Southern Peripheral Road drain before the next monsoon. The GMDA also asked the highways authority to ensure the proper functioning of water pumps at Narsinghpur and other locations along the highway to ensure there is no water logging during the monsoon.
MCM recovers 10 acre land on National Highway
Gururgam: The enforcement team of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar on Friday demolished illegal structures on a total of 10 acres of land across the Delhi-Jaipur highway, said the officials. RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) and also MCM's joint commissioner II, said that the violators had leased the land from the local panchayat, which expired, and despite several notices being issued to them, the shop owners did not vacate the area.
‘Those falsely implicating…’ Maha min on ex-NCB head's role in Aryan Khan case
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday demanded action against former director of the Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zone, Sameer Wankhede, for falsely implicating Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. On Friday, a special investigation team of the anti-drugs agency filed a 6,000-page chargesheet that named 14 of the accused, while keeping out the names of Aryan and a few others.
Sai Aaina housing project: Will deliver flats by 2023, assures DTCP
The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday assured the homebuyers of Sai Aaina housing project at Sector 68, being developed by Mahira Infratech, that construction work at the site will start soon and the project will be delivered by August, 2023. The department also asked the buyers to form a 10-member committee, which can coordinate with DTCP officials and inform the remaining buyers.
Who are Vikramjeet Singh Sahni, Balbir Singh Seechewal ― AAP Punjab's RS picks
The Aam Aadmi Party Punjab on Saturday nominated environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal and entrepreneur, philanthropist and social activist Bikramjeet Singh Sahni to Rajya Sabha from Punjab. The term of Rajya Sabha members from Punjab Ambika Soni (Congress) and Balwinder Singh Bhunder (Shiromani Akali Dal) is due to expire on July 4. He was awarded the Padma Shri for rejuvenating the 160 km-long-long tributary of the Satluj and Beas rivers.
