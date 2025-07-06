Case against private firm for illegal dumping in Nuh

A case was registered on Friday by Nuh police against four suspects and a private company for allegedly polluting the New Kot drain in Punhana, Nuh. The suspects are implicated for illegally discharging untreated wastewater from dairy, paneer, and petha factories into the drain, posing an environmental and health risk to the surrounding areas, said police. The New Kot drain in Punhana, in Nuh on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The complaint was lodged on Friday by the sub-divisional officer, Punhana water services sub-division, Nuh, after repeated attempts by the department to curb the illegal activity proved futile. The suspects and the company have been identified as Deepak Kumar, Yusuf Khan , Mohammad Ismail from Godhola, Prithvi Singh from Hodal and Santosh & Company.

According to the complaint, the suspects and the company have been consistently installing illegal pipes to discharge industrial waste into the drain, specifically at drain buoy number 2610 and 3.848km of the New Kot drain. This has led to the accumulation of polluted water, severely contaminating the environment and raising fears of disease outbreaks in nearby localities, said police.

Authorities had previously removed these illegal connections on June 8, this year, in a concerted effort to mitigate the environmental damage. Despite these interventions, the suspects allegedly re-established their illicit pipelines shortly thereafter, demonstrating a blatant disregard for environmental regulations and public well-being. This persistent defiance underscores the severity of the challenge faced by local administration in enforcing environmental protection laws.

The private company did not respond to HT despite repeated attempts to seek a comment.

The district administration has vehemently urged for strict legal action against the factory owners. “The aim is not only to penalise the current offenders but also to establish a strong deterrent against future environmental degradation. We will take swift and decisive action to address this persistent pollution issue, which has become a significant concern for the residents of Punhana. This case is seen as a crucial step towards safeguarding the local ecosystem and ensuring the health and safety of the community,” said Vishram Kumar Meena, deputy commissioner of police, Nuh.

The case has been registered under sections 15 and 7 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, which deal with penalties for contravention of the Act and the power of the central government to take measures to protect and improve the environment, respectively.

Furthermore, the accused face charges under sections 125 (causing public nuisance), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 280 (rash navigation of vessel), and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. These sections collectively emphasise the potential for widespread harm to both the environment and human health.

A team has been assigned to investigate the violations and the key members running these illegal operations. “Police teams will gather more evidence after inspecting the sites, and ensuring that all individuals and entities responsible for the violations are booked,” said Jasvir Singh, inspector, Punhana police station.