CCTV footage helps F’bad cops to identify 4 suspects in Blinkit store robbery case

Gurugram: Faridabad police arrested four men on Friday for allegedly robbing a Blinkit service store in Sector 37. The incident occurred on the intervening night of May 22 and 23.

Two masked men entered the store while the staff was checking the day’s cash collection around 12.20 am, police said. The suspects snatched the keys of the locker and took out ₹4.50 lakh. They had come on a motorbike and were carrying a wooden stick and country made pistol. They attacked the security guard and the team leader and held the five employees at gunpoint.

Nikhil Pathak, store manager, Blinkit ecommerce grocery store, Sector 37, said that he received a call at 12.30 am on May 23 that the store was robbed. “I reached the store immediately and found out that the DVR of CCTV was taken by the miscreants,” he said.

Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspects locked the employees in the bathroom and fled the scene. “The store manager reached the store and informed the police control room, following which a team was sent to the spot. They recorded statements of the victims and the investigation was handed over to Sector 30 crime unit,” he said.

A case under sections 379 B (snatching with force), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and other sections of the Arms Act was registered at Sarai Khwaja police station, Faridabad.

Kadiyan said that the teams started scanning CCTVs from the area and recovered some footage showing the miscreants. However, they could not be identified. “The suspects came out of the store, boarded the motorbike, and moved out. They were also seen talking to someone standing on the road. We checked more footage and found that the man was waiting in the area for two hours, restlessly moving around,” he said.

Police said after three of them left the spot and moved towards the highway, one of the cameras captured a blurry image of the motorbike number plate.

A team led by Ravinder Kumar, inspector, Sector 30 crime unit, said it was suspected to be an insider job.

“We matched one of the employees with the CCTV footage and confronted him, following which he broke down and confessed to the crime. He revealed that he, along with another employee, had planned the robbery, involving two more friends,” Kumar said.

The suspects were identified as Shrawan Rajput, Ashish Bhati, employees of the store, Aakash from Delhi, and Neeraj Kumar from Baghpat.

Rajput and his associate bought a country-made pistol from Uttar Pradesh for ₹15,000 and invited friends to rob the store. They knew that there were hardly any staff at night, and it was easy to walk away with the money.

Pathak said that the employees were working at the store since it opened in January this year.

