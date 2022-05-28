CCTV footage helps F’bad cops to identify 4 suspects in Blinkit store robbery case
Gurugram: Faridabad police arrested four men on Friday for allegedly robbing a Blinkit service store in Sector 37. The incident occurred on the intervening night of May 22 and 23.
Two masked men entered the store while the staff was checking the day’s cash collection around 12.20 am, police said. The suspects snatched the keys of the locker and took out ₹4.50 lakh. They had come on a motorbike and were carrying a wooden stick and country made pistol. They attacked the security guard and the team leader and held the five employees at gunpoint.
Nikhil Pathak, store manager, Blinkit ecommerce grocery store, Sector 37, said that he received a call at 12.30 am on May 23 that the store was robbed. “I reached the store immediately and found out that the DVR of CCTV was taken by the miscreants,” he said.
Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspects locked the employees in the bathroom and fled the scene. “The store manager reached the store and informed the police control room, following which a team was sent to the spot. They recorded statements of the victims and the investigation was handed over to Sector 30 crime unit,” he said.
A case under sections 379 B (snatching with force), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and other sections of the Arms Act was registered at Sarai Khwaja police station, Faridabad.
Kadiyan said that the teams started scanning CCTVs from the area and recovered some footage showing the miscreants. However, they could not be identified. “The suspects came out of the store, boarded the motorbike, and moved out. They were also seen talking to someone standing on the road. We checked more footage and found that the man was waiting in the area for two hours, restlessly moving around,” he said.
Police said after three of them left the spot and moved towards the highway, one of the cameras captured a blurry image of the motorbike number plate.
A team led by Ravinder Kumar, inspector, Sector 30 crime unit, said it was suspected to be an insider job.
“We matched one of the employees with the CCTV footage and confronted him, following which he broke down and confessed to the crime. He revealed that he, along with another employee, had planned the robbery, involving two more friends,” Kumar said.
The suspects were identified as Shrawan Rajput, Ashish Bhati, employees of the store, Aakash from Delhi, and Neeraj Kumar from Baghpat.
Rajput and his associate bought a country-made pistol from Uttar Pradesh for ₹15,000 and invited friends to rob the store. They knew that there were hardly any staff at night, and it was easy to walk away with the money.
Pathak said that the employees were working at the store since it opened in January this year.
-
BMC completes restoration of 16 heritage milestones
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) year-long project of restoring 16 heritage milestones in Mumbai is complete. Of these 16, 11 were present in their original location, but were dilapidated, broken, and neglected. Five others were entirely missing, and BMC reinstated black basalt milestones in their location to commemorate the original milestones. All 16 of these were listed in the heritage booklet of the civic body.
-
UPSRTC buses to play road safety jingles for passengers
The UP State Road Transport Corporation will install sound boxes in all its 11381 buses to play pre-recorded jingles on road safety for creating awareness among the passengers. UPSRTC managing director RP Singh on Friday issued directions in this regard to all the regional managers and assistant regional managers asking them to make necessary arrangements for installing sound boxes in buses and also ensure that they remained functional.
-
Three held for trying to blackmail traffic policemen with morphed video
Gurugram: Three Delhi cab drivers and transporters were arrested on Thursday for allegedly trying to extort money from, and blackmailing two traffic policemen. According to the police, the men extorted money from several Delhi traffic cops on the same pretence. But the extortionists landed in a trap laid by Gurugram police this time. They demanded ₹3 lakh from the traffic policemen, threatening them with dire consequences if they failed to pay.
-
Forest staff get trained to douse fire without water
Not only at malls, hospitals and schools but fire department is also carrying out mock drill in forest areas of trans-Yamuna. The fire fighters are also providing training to forest staff to contain fire in forests. There are large forest areas in Meja, Koraon and other areas of trans-Yamuna including the black buck sanctuary at Chand Khamaria and Mahuli villages. Fire has erupted in forest areas in the past including a fire incident last year.
-
Private bus operator assaults GMCBL driver and conductor
Gurugram: A private bus operator allegedly intercepted a Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited bus on Thursday and assaulted the driver and conductor. The assailant attacked the driver and conductor with a bat, after barging inside the vehicle, officials said on Friday. GMCBL officials also alleged that the private bus driver later reversed his vehicle and rammed into the GMCBL bus, breaking its rear-view mirror and front left door.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics