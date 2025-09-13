Changemaker: Gurugram’s unsung wildlife rescuer who answers 20 calls a day

On any given day in Gurugram, when frightened residents dial for help after spotting a cobra in the bathroom, a python in the backyard, or even a leopard straying into a factory compound, one name inevitably comes up—Anil Gandas. For more than two decades, Gandas has been sprinting from one colony to another, sometimes responding to as many as 20 calls in a single day, capturing snakes, rescuing monitor lizards, and even leopards, often with little more than his bare hands. The NGO founder has responded to 20 calls a day, saving reptiles, birds and big cats. His mission: prevent killings born of fear and promote coexistence. (Parveen Kumar/HT )

“Fear makes people kill animals instantly. My role is to reach before that happens. Rescue is not just about catching -- it is about saving two lives, the animal’s and the human’s,” Gandas said.

A life shaped by wild calls

Born and raised in Gadoli Khurd, on Gurugram’s periphery, Gandas said he developed a fascination for reptiles early on. What began with cautious curiosity soon turned into a mission, he added. By 2000, he was volunteering with local groups to save injured or abandoned animals, and in 2008, he registered his own NGO – the Environment and Wildlife Society.

Since then, his logbook has grown long: more than 6,000 snakes of various species, including 1,500 cobras and 500 rock pythons; 2,500 monitor lizards; 20 leopards; four hyenas; hundreds of birds from eagles to peacocks; and over 1,500 dogs and cats. He has also responded to emergencies involving blue bulls, jackals, civet cats, and even a tiger in Rewari. Each operation carried risk, but Gandas insists that risk is part of responsibility.

One of his most memorable rescues, he said, was in 2017, when a leopard wandered inside Gurugram’s Maruti plant . “It could have turned into chaos,” he recalled. “But with patience and coordination, we tranquilised and relocated it safely.” His effort earned him a certificate of appreciation from the Haryana government.

He recalled another day [GIVE YEAR] when, within a span of eight hours, he captured 17 snakes from different houses in Palam Vihar, DLF Phase 3, and Sohna Road. “Each time I enter a house, the family is huddled in one corner, terrified. By the time I leave with the reptile safely packed, the relief on their faces is priceless.”

Spreading awareness

Gandas frequently visits schools and colleges, explaining why snakes enter human habitats, how to stay calm, and why killing them disrupts the ecological balance. “Children are the best ambassadors. If they grow up knowing why every species matters, they will educate their families too,” he said.

His social media platforms, where he uploads rescue videos and awareness content, have drawn thousands of followers, including international recognition. In 2021, the Animal Welfare Board of India conferred on him the Prani Mitra Award Shaurya. He has also received appreciation from WWF and the Bishnoi Samaj for his conservation efforts.

Despite injuries -- snake bites, scratches from wild cats, bruises from struggling reptiles -- Gandas said he remains undeterred. “The adrenaline is real, but passion always outweighs fear,” he said. “Every successful rescue makes me want to do more.”

His work often stretches him thin. On some days, he rushes from Sector 92 to Sohna, then on to Manesar, without a break. Fuel and equipment costs are high, yet he often funds rescues himself. “Support is limited, but the calls never stop.”

For Gandas, wildlife rescue is not a one-man job—it is a community’s duty. “Urbanisation is pushing animals into our homes. We created the conflict; now we must resolve it with compassion,” he said.

As Gurugram grapples with the consequences of rapid development, Gandas stands out as a rare figure who bridges fear and empathy, risk and rescue. “Wildlife is not our enemy... We must learn to coexist.”