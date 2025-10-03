CM inaugurates Surajkund Diwali Mela in Faridabad

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday inaugurated the Diwali Mela at Surajkund, calling Swadeshi, “Vocal for Local” and self-reliance the pillars of India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. CM Saini during the inauguration ceremony (HT Photo)

In his address, the chief minister said the mela’s themes — “Aatmanirbhar Bharat – Swadeshi Mela” and “We Unite Families” — capture the economic and cultural essence of the festival.

“The Swadeshi movement was at the heart of our independence struggle, and today it can be the foundation of India’s prosperity. When you buy Made-in-India products, you are not only supporting artisans but also empowering the nation,” Saini said, urging the citizens to actively choose Swadeshi goods as every purchase carries the hard work of India’s youth.

Earlier in the day, Saini paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries and extended greetings to people on Vijayadashami.

At the mela venue, he toured the stalls, interacted with artisans and performers, and praised the tourism department for curating what he described as a “miniature India” through its blend of crafts, products, cultural performances, and cuisine. He also released a coffee table book prepared by the Department of Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture.

The chief minister highlighted that the mela, which will run till October 7, offers more than festivities, it provides artisans from across the country a vibrant platform to showcase their work, while giving urban consumers a chance to connect with rural producers.

“Purchasing from these stalls is more than just shopping — it is a contribution to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan,” he said, referring to the nationwide campaign continuing until December 25, to transform the Swadeshi pledge into a people’s movement.

Co-operation, Heritage and Tourism Minister Dr Arvind Sharma, said Haryana has been consistently promoting Swadeshi through state melas. “After the Mango Mela and the Rakhigarhi Mela, this Diwali Mela at Surajkund with nearly 450 stalls showcases the best of Swadeshi products,” he said, adding that simplification of GST rates by the Centre had given further encouragement to small producers.