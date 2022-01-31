CM Khattar directs MCG to set up control centre to monitor mechanised sweepers

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday directed the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram to set up a control room at the integrated command and control centre (ICCC) of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) so that the mechanised sweeping machines run by the civic agency can be monitored with ease.

The chief minister on Sunday held a meeting with MCG officials at the PWD Guest House, where he suggested that municipal corporation to work in coordination with the GMDA and ensure the mechanised sweeping system is operated and monitored with ease and is utilised effectively, said officials in the know of the matter.

Earlier on late Saturday evening, Khattar inspected the MCG control room and the GMDA’s integrated command and control centre to check their functioning and operation of the sweeping machines. The chief minister asked for a detailed report from the MCG regarding the functioning of the machines.

Dr Vaishali Sharma, additional commissioner of MCG, said they gave a detailed presentation to the CM on how the mechanised sweeping trucks operate at night in the city. “We briefed him about the routes of the trucks, how the routes were selected and the GPS system used to track the machines. The chief minister asked us to set up a monitoring station at GMDA’s control centre and we will take steps in this direction,” she said.

A spokesperson for the district administration said during his visit to the GMDA office on Saturday, Khattar conducted a detailed enquiry into the operation of the CCTV cameras across the city, the functioning of which is monitored by the integrated command and control centre. He also sought detailed explanation about the functioning of vehicle tracking system and other functions. These facilities will be reviewed by the CM after a month, said the spokesperson.

During his interaction with senior GMDA officials, Khttar also directed that facial recognition system should be started at the ICCC for keeping a watch on suspicious persons and activities using the CCTV cameras installed across the city. Khattar said such a system has already been made functional in Karnal, which is also his hometown. He also suggested that operations of the city bus service be monitored from the control centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON