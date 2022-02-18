College students in Gurugram protest outside the DC office, demand online exams

Students affiliated with the Gurugram University protested outside the deputy commissioner’s office here on Thursday, demanding online exams for the current semester, instead of offline mode.

Over 100 students took part in the protest and submitted a list of demands to the deputy commissioner.

Students said that since classes were conducted in online mode, which has its own set of limitations, their exams should also follow the same procedure and must be conducted in virtual mode.

Tarun Yadav, a second-year student of Dronacharya Government College, said, “Thursday’s protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office was the fifth protest by students. In the past two weeks, we have protested outside the Gurugram University office and different colleges. Our main demand is that since classes were conducted online, exams cannot be offline. Our classes took place for only two months this semester and during this period, the syllabus of six months was covered. How are students supposed to write exams in offline mode?”

The university has given the option of online exams to only those students who are Covid-19 positive.

The rest of the students have to mandatorily sit for offline exams, scheduled to start from February 25.

Around 40 colleges are affiliated with the Gurugram University.

Ashish Gupta, another student, said, “It is easier for students to take exams online and we are asking the university to give students the option to choose. Those who want to write exams in offline mode can do so because education has been affected a lot due to online classes. Many times, classes did not happen or they started late and not all students are well-prepared to sit for offline exams.”

The students said that they would continue their protest on Monday again.

Reacting to the protest, Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of Gurugram said, “We have noted the demands of the students who were protesting and will take it up with the state government and the authorities concerned.”

Kapil Bansal, the public relations officer of the Gurugram University said, “The students had submitted their list of demands to us earlier this month and we agreed to delay the examination by ten days from February 15 to February 25. Also, students will be allowed to attempt any five of the total ten questions. Students had also asked for both offline and online exams. We have allowed Covid-19 positive students, or those whose family members are positive and students from outside the state or living in far-off areas to give online exams. For students in the city, we have said that they can come to the campus and then give the exam in online mode. Students are saying that if education was online then examinations should also be online. We have given different options to them.”

