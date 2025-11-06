Couple, two children waiting roadside on motorcycle killed as speeding truck mowed them down in Nuh

Gurugram: A couple and their two minor children were killed when a speeding 12-wheel truck mowed them down while they were waiting roadside on a motorcycle at Firozpur Jhirka in Nuh on Wednesday evening, said police. The truck that crashed into the family. (HT Photo)

Police officials said that the truck driver was drunk and had fled from the spot abandoning his vehicle soon after the accident. The victims along with their motorcycle got dragged for more than 50 metres as the truck, which came from the front, could not immediately stop.

Police said that the accident took place around 400 metres away from the Ambedkar chowk in Firozpur Jhirka between 2.30pm and 2.45pm.

Inspector Jagbir Singh, station house officer of City Firozpur Jhirka police station, said that the deceased were identified as Mohammad Tashrif, 40, his wife Sahuni (single name), 35 and their sons Ahsaan (single name), 13 and Arsaan (single name), 10.

“The family lived at Khushpuri in Nagina and were travelling to Biwa village on a motorcycle,” Singh said.

Singh said that the family was waiting for a relative to arrive when the truck mowed them down. “All four were trapped beneath the truck and were instantly killed at the spot,” he said, adding that the truck was bearing a Rajasthan registration number and they will soon serve notice to its owner for sharing the details of the driver to arrest him.

Police said the bodies were sent for an autopsy at the government mortuary in Mandi Khera.

Police said Tashreef was a truck driver by profession and Sahuni was a housewife. The two children studied in a madrasa in Nagina.

On complaint of the deceased’s brother Mohammad Fajjar, an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at City Firozpur Jhirka police station on Wednesday.