Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Covid: Six more deaths, 480 fresh cases in Haryana
Covid: Six more deaths, 480 fresh cases in Haryana

Of the new cases, Gurugram district reported 181 while 36 were from Faridabad,
A health worker collects swab samples of a man for Covid-19 testing, in Gurugram.
Published on Feb 21, 2022 10:11 PM IST
Six more Covid-related fatalities were reported in Haryana on Monday that pushed the death toll to 10,531, while 480 new cases took the infection count to 9,78,884, according to a Health Department bulletin.

Of the new fatalities, two each were reported from Gurugram, Panipat and Kurukshetra districts, according per the bulletin. 

