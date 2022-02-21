Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Covid: Six more deaths, 480 fresh cases in Haryana
Covid: Six more deaths, 480 fresh cases in Haryana

Of the new cases, Gurugram district reported 181 while 36 were from Faridabad,
A health worker collects swab samples of a man for Covid-19 testing, in Gurugram.
Published on Feb 21, 2022 10:11 PM IST
PTI |

Six more Covid-related fatalities were reported in Haryana on Monday that pushed the death toll to 10,531, while 480 new cases took the infection count to 9,78,884, according to a Health Department bulletin.

Of the new cases, Gurugram district reported 181 while 36 were from Faridabad, it said.

Of the new fatalities, two each were reported from Gurugram, Panipat and Kurukshetra districts, according per the bulletin. 

New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 21, 2022
