Bittu Bajrangi, arrested for Nuh violence on Aug 15, gets bail

GURUGRAM: Cow vigilante Raj Kumar aka Bittu Bajrangi, who was arrested on August 15 in connection with the communal violence between Muslim and Hindu groups that lashed Nuh and Gurugram districts, was granted bail by a sessions judge on Wednesday, his lawyer said. The Nuh police produce cow vigilante Raj Kumar, better known as Bittu Bajrangi, before a Nuh sessions court. (HT File Photo/Parveen Kuma)

Additional district and sessions judge Sandeep Kumar Duggal allowed his bail application after hearing his lawyer and the public prosecutor, lawyer LN Parashar, who appeared for Bittu Bajrangi, said. Parashar said the order was orally pronounced by the judge and a written order was yet to be issued.

“We are waiting for the order in writing,” he said. Parashar said his client was expected to come out of jail by Thursday evening.

The decision to release Bajrangi, the 45-year-old in-charge of Bajrang Force, a Hindu religious outfit, comes exactly a fortnight after a large posse of policemen in plainclothes caught him after a brief chase through the lanes of Faridabad on August 15.

Bajrangi, who had released a provocative video a day before the yatra, was arrested for allegedly brandishing weapons during the Brajmandal Dharmik Yatra that was attacked in Nalhar village of Nuh district on July 31, roughly 50km from Gurugram. Hindu and Muslim groups clashed during the yatra and tensions soon spiralled and scattered to Sohna, Palwal and Gurugram.

Bittu Bajrangi was among the 300-odd people arrested by the police for the violence that killed six people and injured another 88 over two days.

Parashar said Raj Kumar was arrested in a case which was registered on the same day of his arrest.

“We submitted before the court that Kumar was not present at the spot and was falsely implicated. Most importantly, the FIR (first information report) was registered against him on August 15, a fortnight after the communal violence which indicates that it was an afterthought of Nuh police to book him,” he said, citing the submissions in the court.

Parashar said there were four more cases against Kumar in Faridabad in which he was already granted bail.

The Nuh Sadar police station registered the FIR against Kumar on August 15 for allegedly taking out a procession near Nalhar temple with swords and other sharp edged-weapons on July 31, obstructing police from performing public duty and misbehaving with them and fleeing after snatching the weapons seized by the cops from the spot.