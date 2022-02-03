Craft aficionados wait with bated breath for Surajkund Mela 2022

The month of February is incomplete for craft lovers sans a trip to the famed Surajkund International Crafts Mela, held in Faridabad. Known for its pop of colours, crafts and a vibrant display of culture, the annual event didn’t take place last year. And now, looks like visitors’ wait is about to get extended, for the fair has been postponed due to the Covid-19 situation.

“Since 1997, I’ve not missed the fair until 2020, when the pandemic struck. I love the aura, decorations, display of India’s cultural extravaganza in artefacts, handicrafts and weaves, all under one roof. I get nostalgic just thinking about it... Hoping for safer times to be able to visit this year’s edition,” says Manita Singh, a teacher from Gurugram.

And it’s not just Indian art and crafts, stalls showcasing food, apparel, etc. from several countries also enthrall visitors. “Every year, in the first fortnight of February, I look forward to visiting Surajkund Mela. I’m going to miss it badly this time,” says Divya Saxena, a Gurugram-based baker. She adds, “For people living in the Millennium City, with swanky malls all around, Surajkund Mela is a breath of fresh air. I especially love the state pavilions and local cuisines.”

“The mela is not cancelled, but postponed till further orders,” informs Rajesh Joon, divisional manager, Haryana Tourism and nodal officer, Surajkund Mela Authority. He adds, “Jaise hi suitable time hoga, which is as soon as the Covid-19 situation improves and the government permits, we will plan.”

But, those eagerly looking forward to the mela for over a year are finding the wait excruciatingly long. “I really want to go to the mela again, it’s such a culturally vibrant space that immediately uplifts your mood. And a shopaholic like me wouldn’t want to miss it,” says Athira Nair, who works in a retail company in Delhi. “And not to forget, the variety of food available there. It is not just a treat for the eyes and tummy, but a feel good factor for the heart, too! I have a lot of memories from there, and it’s now difficult to wait longer. But, I’m keeping my fingers crossed,” she adds.

