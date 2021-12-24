CRPF has played key role in curbing Naxal terrorism: Nityanand Rai

Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday said the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has played a key role in curbing Naxal terrorism and managing the insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly after the revocation of Article 370 in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lauding CRPF’s role, Rai, who was the chief guest at the passing out parade of the CRPF latest batch at Kadarpur in Gurugram on Thursday, said that almost one-third of the entire force has been deployed in Naxal infested parts of the state.

“It is due to the efforts of CRPF that the operational area of Naxalites has reduced considerably. The force also played an important role in reducing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and its personnel have shed blood and made supreme sacrifices for the country,” said Rai.

In his address, Kuldiep Singh, DG CRPF, reaffirmed the steadfast devotion and commitment of the force towards tackling new and ever-evolving internal security dynamics effectively. Delineating the responsibilities and challenges ahead for these newly passed officers, he also extended best wishes to the officers for their bright future in the force and added that they had been trained in all aspects of internal security, maintaining law and order, meeting terror challenges and were also adept in IT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PK Singh, ADG, director of the academy, administered the oath to the new officers.

The 52nd batch comprises 117 directly appointed gazetted officers, including three women officers, from 21 states, said a CRPF spokesperson. Ninety-one of these officers have engineering-related degrees and they underwent a 52-week basic training course, which commenced on November 2 last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON