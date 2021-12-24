Home / Cities / Gurugram News / CRPF has played key role in curbing Naxal terrorism: Nityanand Rai
gurugram news

CRPF has played key role in curbing Naxal terrorism: Nityanand Rai

Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai, who was the chief guest at the passing out parade of the CRPF latest batch at Kadarpur in Gurugram on Thursday, said that almost one-third of the entire force has been deployed in Naxal infested parts of the state
MoS Home Nityanand Rai during the Passing Out Parade of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Assistant Commandants at Kadar Pur Camp in Gurugram, India on Thursday. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
MoS Home Nityanand Rai during the Passing Out Parade of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Assistant Commandants at Kadar Pur Camp in Gurugram, India on Thursday. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAbhishek Behl

Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday said the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has played a key role in curbing Naxal terrorism and managing the insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly after the revocation of Article 370 in the state.

Lauding CRPF’s role, Rai, who was the chief guest at the passing out parade of the CRPF latest batch at Kadarpur in Gurugram on Thursday, said that almost one-third of the entire force has been deployed in Naxal infested parts of the state.

“It is due to the efforts of CRPF that the operational area of Naxalites has reduced considerably. The force also played an important role in reducing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and its personnel have shed blood and made supreme sacrifices for the country,” said Rai.

In his address, Kuldiep Singh, DG CRPF, reaffirmed the steadfast devotion and commitment of the force towards tackling new and ever-evolving internal security dynamics effectively. Delineating the responsibilities and challenges ahead for these newly passed officers, he also extended best wishes to the officers for their bright future in the force and added that they had been trained in all aspects of internal security, maintaining law and order, meeting terror challenges and were also adept in IT.

PK Singh, ADG, director of the academy, administered the oath to the new officers.

The 52nd batch comprises 117 directly appointed gazetted officers, including three women officers, from 21 states, said a CRPF spokesperson. Ninety-one of these officers have engineering-related degrees and they underwent a 52-week basic training course, which commenced on November 2 last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Abhishek Behl

    Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out