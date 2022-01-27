Customer care number turns out fake, Gurugram man duped of 75K

A Gurugram resident was allegedly duped of ₹74,966 after he called a number that was advertised as the toll-free customer care number of a multinational e-commerce site on the internet.

The victim, Rupender Kumar (45), submitted a written complaint to the Sector 10 police, after which they registered an FIR under sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code on Tuesday evening.

Kumar, a resident of Basai enclave in Sector 10, and a civil contractor, said he ordered a smartphone worth ₹17,000 online on January 13 but got a message that the order was returned to the sender on January 17 due to some technical error on the e-commerce site.

“I browsed on the internet for a customer care number and called it. The person on the other side said he had attempted to refund the money for the returned cellphone twice but failed,” Kumar said.

He alleged that the conman then provided him with another number to call on the pretext of a network problem.

“When I called the new number, he got me to download an application which gave him remote access to my phone,” he said.

“The caller hacked into my phone and transferred ₹74,966 from my account in three transactions into different accounts,” he said.

A police officer privy to the case said that cybercriminals advertise their contact numbers on the internet by paying charges to display them as customer care numbers of well-known e-commerce giants or travel websites.

“People search for customer care numbers on the internet instead of searching on official websites, see these fake numbers and become victims of cybercrimes,” he said.

He also said people from other states have also been duped after calling the same number which Kumar found on the internet. “We suspect the same gang behind all these crimes,” he added.

Naveen Kumar, station house officer of Sector 10 police station, said police are investigating to find out from where the call was made.