Gurugram News
Daily cases drop, Gurugram reports three Covid deaths for fourth day in a row

The positivity rate--the proportion of samples which return positive for Covid-19 out of the total samples tested-- on Sunday stood at 18.88%
Gurugram, India - January 30, 2022: A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test at a Polyclinic near Huda Market in Sector 3, in Gurugram, India, on Sunday, 30 January 2022. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 02:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The daily fresh cases being reported in the district are dropping with Gurugram recording 1,267 new infections on Sunday, around 100 cases less than the 1,388 cases reported on Saturday. However, the district reported three Covid fatalities for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, taking the death toll in Gurugram to 960.

Meanwhile, 1,486 patients were declared ‘discharged’ on Sunday, taking the active case tally to 7,484. The positivity rate--the proportion of samples which return positive for Covid-19 out of the total samples tested-- on Sunday stood at 18.88% as 1,267 samples were Covid positive out of the 6,710 tests conducted by the health department.

“All the three deaths reported in Gurugram on Sunday were of senior citizens who died due to comorbidities. Though there is a decline in Covid cases, deaths are still being reported. As most hospitalised patients are above the age of 60 with comorbidities, the risk of deaths is higher and Covid-19 is an incidental finding,” said Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer.

Of the 960 Covid-19 deaths reported in Gurugram so far since the start of the pandemic, 642 patients have died due to comorbidities, shows official records.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a total of 4,640 doses were administered to beneficiaries in the district, including 1,676 first doses, 2,319 second doses and 645 precautionary doses. As many as 283 children in the 15-18 age group received their first dose in the district on Sunday. Gurugram has administered a total of 4.77 million vaccine doses till date.

Monday, January 31, 2022
