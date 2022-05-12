DC Yadav urges Gurugram residents to share Covid-19 positive status with RWAs

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav issued an order on Wednesday night directing residents to inform their respective resident welfare associations (RWA) if they test positive for Covid-19.

“It has been observed that some residents of various societies, which are managed by RWAs are not disclosing their Covid positive status (to the respective RWA) to avoid the restrictions of mandatory isolation period... in order to contain further spread of Covid-19, all residents of various societies...shall ensure that if any person is found Covid-19 positive, then he or she must inform to the respective RWA about his or her positive report and ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” said the order issued by the deputy commissioner, a copy of which HT has seen.

The order, however, did not specify any action or penalty that will be imposed on a resident, if he or she does not disclose the Covid positive result to the respective RWA.

Since April 12, Gurugram has been continuously recording more than 100 Covid-19 cases every day. The rise in Covid-19 cases in mid-April prompted the Haryana government to make wearing of masks compulsory in Gurugram on April 19. On the day, out of the 234 Covid-19 cases recorded in the state, 198 were from Gurugram.

“The deputy commissioner’s order was discussed in various RWA groups. Most RWAs held the view that the order will not hold any value unless they are empowered to impose a heavy penalty on a resident, if he or she does not disclose the positive Covid-19 result to the RWA or disobeys Covid-19 norms,” said Dhruv Bansal, spokesperson of Gurgaon Citizens Council (GCC), an umbrella body of all RWAs in the city.

Meanwhile, Gurugram recorded 262 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday while 463 people recovered from the infection, showed the daily health bulletin issued by the district administration. On Wednesday, Gurugram recorded its first Covid-19 fatality since March 12 after a 79-year-old man succumbed to the viral infection.

Currently, there are 1,200 active patients in the city, of whom 13 are taking treatment in hospitals, showed the district data.