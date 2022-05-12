DC Yadav urges Gurugram residents to share Covid-19 positive status with RWAs
Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav issued an order on Wednesday night directing residents to inform their respective resident welfare associations (RWA) if they test positive for Covid-19.
“It has been observed that some residents of various societies, which are managed by RWAs are not disclosing their Covid positive status (to the respective RWA) to avoid the restrictions of mandatory isolation period... in order to contain further spread of Covid-19, all residents of various societies...shall ensure that if any person is found Covid-19 positive, then he or she must inform to the respective RWA about his or her positive report and ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” said the order issued by the deputy commissioner, a copy of which HT has seen.
The order, however, did not specify any action or penalty that will be imposed on a resident, if he or she does not disclose the Covid positive result to the respective RWA.
Since April 12, Gurugram has been continuously recording more than 100 Covid-19 cases every day. The rise in Covid-19 cases in mid-April prompted the Haryana government to make wearing of masks compulsory in Gurugram on April 19. On the day, out of the 234 Covid-19 cases recorded in the state, 198 were from Gurugram.
“The deputy commissioner’s order was discussed in various RWA groups. Most RWAs held the view that the order will not hold any value unless they are empowered to impose a heavy penalty on a resident, if he or she does not disclose the positive Covid-19 result to the RWA or disobeys Covid-19 norms,” said Dhruv Bansal, spokesperson of Gurgaon Citizens Council (GCC), an umbrella body of all RWAs in the city.
Meanwhile, Gurugram recorded 262 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday while 463 people recovered from the infection, showed the daily health bulletin issued by the district administration. On Wednesday, Gurugram recorded its first Covid-19 fatality since March 12 after a 79-year-old man succumbed to the viral infection.
Currently, there are 1,200 active patients in the city, of whom 13 are taking treatment in hospitals, showed the district data.
-
Delhi GST collections hit record ₹2,898 crore in April
Delhi's revenue collections from the state Goods and Services Tax hit a record ₹2,898 crore in April, on the back of stronger compliance, economic recovery and increasing prices. The collections are also significantly higher than they have ever been in April, since GST was introduced in July 2017, showed state government data. In April 2018, Delhi collected ₹2,075 crore in SGST, a number that stayed nearly flat at ₹2,059 crore in April 2019.
-
38% accidents are due to over-speeding, says UP CM
LUCKNOW Taking cognizance of accidents on expressways and highways in the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officers to streamline the movement of traffic at the 'black spots', implement the system of speed measurement, quick medical facilities and installation of CCTV cams on expressways. Due to awareness campaign, there was a decrease in road accidents since 2018 yet efforts should be made to minimize mishaps further, added Adityanath.
-
UDISE Survey: Schools in Ludhiana seek extension of deadline to submit details
A few private schools in the district have sought extension of deadline from the ministry of education, Government of India, to submit the Unified District Information System survey 2021-22. The management information system (MIS) wing of the district education office, Ludhiana, had asked all schools, including government, aided, private and central ones, to submit the details for the UDISE survey by May 15.
-
207 new Covid cases in UP, 293 recoveries reported
Uttar Pradesh reported 207 new Covid-19 cases even as 293 patients recovered on Thursday. The state has 1,344 active cases, which is 88 less than Wednesday's count when there were 1,432 active cases in the state. “Uttar Pradesh has reported a total 20,77,231 cases till now and the recovery rate in the state is 98.80%,” said Association of International Doctors, secretary-general, Dr Abhishek Shukla.
-
As Delhi swelters, IMD warns heatwave may worsen further
Most of the city got hotter by a degree or two on Thursday, with the mercury crossing 45 degrees Celsius (C) in north-west Delhi's Mungeshpur, even as the weather office predicted that temperatures will continue to climb on Friday, warning that heatwave conditions were likely to take hold of the Capital once again. Najafgarh, in south-west Delhi, was the second-hottest spot in the city, with a maximum temperature of 44.7C.
