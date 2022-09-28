Details to be revalidated for Aadhaar cards issued more than 10 years ago

Residents whose Aadhaar cards were issued more than 10 years ago are required to resubmit their identity and address proofs, the Gurugram administration said on Wednesday.

The announcement was made after a meeting with all relevant agencies, chaired by Nishant Yadav, deputy commissioner (DC), Gurugram, at the Mini Secretariat.

According to directions issued by Yadav, Aadhaar has emerged as the most widely accepted proof of residence with biometric authentication for which residents need to submit their latest and updated details.

The DC appealed to citizens to upload their proof of identity (POI) and proof of address (POA) at the earliest. “ The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has developed a new ‘update document’ feature on the MyAadhaar portal which can be used for this purpose. Residents can also visit any Aadhaar enrolment centre to do the same”, he said. The new feature permits Aadhaar holders to revalidate details by updating their POI and POA documents.

The exercise has initially begun in 40 selected districts across the country, including Gurugram. It will be gradually scaled up to include all other districts over the next few months, Yadav added.

