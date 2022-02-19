Dheeraj Setia, two others declared proclaimed offenders in 40 crore heist case

A local court on Friday declared suspended deputy commissioner of police, Dheeraj Setia, and two others proclaimed offenders, in a multi-crore heist case that was reported in the city last year.

Additional sessions judge Amit Sahrawat, in his order stated, “The three accused persons, namely gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, Dheeraj Setia and Chetan Maan alias Boxer are hereby declared as proclaimed offenders under Section 82(4) CrPC. Intimation in this regard be sent to the SHO of the concerned police station as well as DCP, (HQ), Gurugram.”

The ASJ said the counsel, Ajay Kumar Verma, appearing for Setia, moved an application not to pass any adverse order against his client on Friday as he had filed an application for anticipatory bail before the Punjab and Haryana high court as well as an another petition under Section 482 CrPC for quashing the orders passed in the present proceedings.

“However, it is important to mention here that the high court has not passed any stay order in regard to the present proceedings and the proclamation of the accused Setia has already been affixed at his address, as is clearly recorded in the order dated January 17 this year passed by the court. Even the statement of the executing official affixing the proclamation had also been recorded on that day. Hence, finding no substance in the application moved by counsel on Friday, the same is hereby declined,” the order said.

The court also ordered attachment of their properties under Section 83 of the CrPC in order to secure their presence before the court.

On December 16, a local court had issued an arrest warrant against Setia for his alleged involvement in a multi-crore heist that took place in a housing society in Sector 84 on August 4.

Setia was booked for corruption for his alleged involvement in the heist. The ₹40 crore theft is being probed by the special task force (STF) of Gurugram. STF had issued two notices to Setia and conducted searches at his office but he remains elusive.

On November 11, Setia was suspended by the Haryana government after being asked to join the investigation on the basis of a confessional statement made by an accused in the multi-crore theft case.

The case was transferred to the STF on October 30 after allegations of unaccounted money and the involvement of Setia came to the fore.

Sachinder Jain Nawal, one of the prime suspects in the case got the information about the money through his friend Gurpartap Singh, another suspect in the case, currently lodged in the Bhondsi jail, and passed on the information to gangster Lagarpuria. Along with the gangster, Nawal planned the entire heist and the theft was committed by henchmen of Lagarpuria. To get the matter covered up, Nawal had involved the then Gurugram DCP Setia.

