Disruption of Xmas event at Gurugram school was unfortunate: Manohar Lal Khattar

New Delhi: Days after a Hindu group disrupted a Christmas event at a primary school in Haryana’s Pataudi, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the incident was “unfortunate’” and shouldn’t have happened.

On Christmas Day, a group called Dharam Jagriti Mission, disrupted a congregation gathered to celebrate the day through song, dance and teachings of the Bible, local residents said on condition of anonymity. Children and women had gathered for the event, when a group of men barged inside the hall and stopped the programme, they said. There were no arrests and no police action because they said that no complaint had been registered.

When the chief minister was asked about the ruckus created by the group at the school and the disruption of Friday prayers, and the impact of this on Haryana’s image, he said during an interaction with members of the Indian Women’s Press Corp, “It shouldn’t have happened. If people have a problem with any event, they should talk it out and resolve it.”

The chief minister also has an optimistic outlook on the impact of the recent farm agitation after the repeal of the three laws. “Many people think that the PM can be kathor (harsh) but his decision to repeal shows that he is not. He realised that it was not being accepted in certain quarters and so took it back,” said Khattar, adding that the overall impact was going to be beneficial for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The three farm laws were repealed this month by Parliament after the Prime Minister’s announcement and a yearlong agitation by farmers.