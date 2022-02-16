Door-to-door waste collection to start in Manesar from this April

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) is likely to start door-to-door collection of waste from households starting from this April, said officials in the know of the matter on Tuesday adding that the civic body is currently conducting a technical evaluation of the eight bids it has received for the project.

In the door-to-door collection of waste model, workers of a private contractor collect waste from the doorstep of every household primarily in two garbage bags--a green one for organic waste and a blue one for dry waste. They then transport the waste to a waste collection point, from where it is transported either to the landfill, composting unit, or a material recovery facility.

Ashish Singla, the nodal officer of health and sanitation in MCM, said a contractor for the project will be finalised for one year within the next three weeks.

According to civic officials, Manesar produces at least 200 tonnes of fresh waste daily, most of which is dumped at a legacy waste collection point in each of the 29 areas falling under the municipal body’s jurisdiction.

“We are trying various measures to improve sanitation in Manesar, with door-to-door collection of waste being one such step in that direction. Once a work order is issued to the contractor, they will be given around a month’s time to set up the requisite infrastructure. We are expecting the work to start on ground from April onwards,” said Singla.

The first door-to-door collection of waste model in Haryana was started by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) in December 2017. Ever since its inception, the project has been under constant scrutiny, with MCG councillors asking that the agreement signed with the MCG’s concessionaire be revoked on at least three occasions.

“Given the experiences that the MCG had to face, we are trying to avoid those mistakes. Unlike the MCG, which has around a 10-year-long contract with its concessionaire, the MCM is signing a one-year contract with a private firm for the door-to-door waste collection process. If the contractor’s services are found to be unsatisfactory, we can cancel the contract on an immediate basis, against which we will have to pay a minimal sum to the private firm. This way, the sanitation services will be maintained effectively,” said a senior MCM official.

Singla said the MCM has also started the process of roping in trommel machines for the processing of legacy waste in Manesar.

“There are four sites in Manesar, which have the maximum legacy waste. These trommel machines will be deployed at each of these points and will be used for on-site screening and segregation of legacy waste,” said Singla adding that organic and recyclable waste will be processed within Manesar while inert waste will be carried to a landfill in Bawal--50 km away in Rewari district.

Waste such as sand, gravel, cement or those used in construction projects are inert waste, which is difficult or virtually impossible to decompose or process.

Any waste lying for more than one month is considered legacy waste. According to a submission made by the MCM to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in July last year, there are around 182,500 tonnes of legacy waste lying scattered across the city.

Singla did not disclose the location of the four sites where the legacy waste will be treated. He added the civic body is also planning to hire another firm for scientific treatment of waste at Bawal.

Currently, no fresh waste is lifted or treated in Manesar. The municipal corporation has hired a private contractor on a temporary basis to carry the city’s legacy waste to the landfill in Bawal. According to MCM officials, around 650 tonnes of legacy waste is being transported to the landfill daily.

