Drop in temperature brings slight relief but heat wave to continue: IMD

Residents heaved a sigh of relief as partially cloudy skies reduced Gurugram’s temperature on Sunday, a day after residents sweltered in the scorching heat when the district recorded a maximum temperature of 46.5°C — the highest ever temperature to be recorded here in the month of April.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gurugram on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8°C and a minimum temperature of 27°C. Across the state, the average maximum temperature reduced by three degrees, but it was still two degrees above the normal of 40°C for this time of year, shows IMD data.

IMD officials also predicted some relief due to dust storms/thunderstorms, coupled with gusty winds, on May 2 and May 3 in parts of Haryana and Gurugram. They also observed that in the last 24 hours, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailed over some parts of Delhi, in isolated pockets over Gurgaon, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh. The fall in maximum temperatures by three or four degrees is likely over many parts of northwest India in the next two days but there is no significant change expected thereafter.

IMD officials said currently, southwesterly winds are prevailing over southern Haryana, which are relatively less hot, and this has brought down the temperature and also eased the heatwave situation. The Meteorological Centre — a regional centre of the IMD in Chandigarh — has predicted an average drop in temperature in the next few days, by three or four degrees.

Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, said severe heatwave conditions prevalent earlier are likely to abate but the heatwave will continue in the region and people should take adequate precautions. “The partially cloudy conditions on Sunday and prevailing southwesterlies helped reduce the maximum temperature... The heatwave, which started from south Haryana, has now spread over the entire region,” said Singh, adding no significant change in the weather conditions is likely in the next few days.

A heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature is at least 40°C or more across the plains for two consecutive days with stations recording a maximum temperature that is 4.5 degrees or more above the normal.