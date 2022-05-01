Drop in temperature brings slight relief but heat wave to continue: IMD
Residents heaved a sigh of relief as partially cloudy skies reduced Gurugram’s temperature on Sunday, a day after residents sweltered in the scorching heat when the district recorded a maximum temperature of 46.5°C — the highest ever temperature to be recorded here in the month of April.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gurugram on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8°C and a minimum temperature of 27°C. Across the state, the average maximum temperature reduced by three degrees, but it was still two degrees above the normal of 40°C for this time of year, shows IMD data.
IMD officials also predicted some relief due to dust storms/thunderstorms, coupled with gusty winds, on May 2 and May 3 in parts of Haryana and Gurugram. They also observed that in the last 24 hours, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailed over some parts of Delhi, in isolated pockets over Gurgaon, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh. The fall in maximum temperatures by three or four degrees is likely over many parts of northwest India in the next two days but there is no significant change expected thereafter.
IMD officials said currently, southwesterly winds are prevailing over southern Haryana, which are relatively less hot, and this has brought down the temperature and also eased the heatwave situation. The Meteorological Centre — a regional centre of the IMD in Chandigarh — has predicted an average drop in temperature in the next few days, by three or four degrees.
Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, said severe heatwave conditions prevalent earlier are likely to abate but the heatwave will continue in the region and people should take adequate precautions. “The partially cloudy conditions on Sunday and prevailing southwesterlies helped reduce the maximum temperature... The heatwave, which started from south Haryana, has now spread over the entire region,” said Singh, adding no significant change in the weather conditions is likely in the next few days.
A heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature is at least 40°C or more across the plains for two consecutive days with stations recording a maximum temperature that is 4.5 degrees or more above the normal.
-
K’taka govt approves 60 industrial projects worth ₹2,465 crore
The state government on Sunday approved 60 industrial projects — worth ₹2,465.94 crore — in Karnataka. As per information, the projects will generate over 8,575 jobs in the state. The projects were cleared by minister for large and medium scale industries Murugesh R Nirani during the 131st State Level Single Window Clearance Committee meeting held on Saturday evening.
-
Heavy rain offers respite, but inundates parts of B’luru
Several parts of Bengaluru were left inundated after heavy rains lashed India's IT capital and other parts of Karnataka on Sunday evening, giving some relief from extreme heat wave conditions. As per the field report, there were at least 172 poles which were broken and 136 trees that fell across several parts of Bengaluru and neighbouring regions like Kanakpura and Ramanagara. The state is experiencing a severe heat wave as well.
-
3 killed, four injured in two hit-and-run cases in Noida
Three people were killed and four injured in two hit-and-run incidents reported in Greater Noida on Saturday, police said. In the first incident, one man died and four other persons were injured when a speeding car hit them while they were crossing the road near the Ryan roundabout in the Beta 2 area in Greater Noida on Saturday. Police said all five are aged between 27 and 30 years and study at Galgotias University.
-
Ludhiana | Amarjit Singh re-elected president of Sewing Machine Industries Association
Amarjit Singh (Swan) has been elected as the president of District Sewing Machine Industries Association for the third consecutive term. The elections were held at a hotel on Ferozepur road on Saturday Owner of Swan Mechanical Works, Singh secured 126 votes and defeated his opponent Harinderjit Singh, who secured 30 votes, by 96 votes. Twenty nominated office bearers, including general secretary, treasurer etc are nominated by the president.”
-
Over 500 attend alumni meet at GADVASU in Ludhiana
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Sunday organised 'Alumni Meet-2022'. Over 500 participants from diverse backgrounds veterinary, fisheries, dairy science and bio-technology joined the event with senior alumni and former dean, College of Veterinary Science, Saigal, presiding over as chief guest. The alumni meet commenced with reciting shabad. A short film on the inception and activities of GADVASU was displayed. An interactive and entertaining fun game session was also organised.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics