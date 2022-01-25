DTCP recommends FIRs against 31 for developing illegal colonies across Gurugram

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Monday recommended registration of first information reports (FIRs) against 31 people for their alleged involvement in developing seven illegal colonies in Gurugram.

The illegal colonies were spread over 30 acres of land in Farrukhnagar, Bhondsi and Ghamroj, said officials.

The DTCP officials also said that they issued several warnings and notices to the land owners and colonisers concerned, but they did not stop the development of the illegal colonies.

“We had issued notices to these violators, but they did not stop... So, we have recommended registration of FIRs against 31 violators. Illegal colonisation will not be allowed in the district,” said RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement).

According to the DTCP, one FIR would be registered against 17 offenders for developing three separate illegal colonies over 12.5 acres in Farrukhnagar, the second FIR against five offenders for developing an illegal colony over six acres in Ghamroj, and another against nine violators for developing three illegal colonies over 11.5 acres in Bhondsi.

In December 2021, the enforcement wing recommended registration of FIRs against 58 people for their alleged involvement in developing nine illegal colonies in Kherki Majra, Garhi Harsaru, Sultanpur and Gadoli Kalan.

Bhath also said that over 35 FIRs have been registered against developers of illegal colonies in the past one year, and the DTCP conducted nearly 100 demolition drives during that period.

“We have cleared 1,000 acres of land in illegal colonies, and have requested the residents to refrain from investing in properties which are liable to face demolition,” he added.

The enforcement wing said that it will recover the cost of demolition drives from the violators, and has served notices for the recovery of ₹16 lakh from them.