DTCP to crack down on illegal shops, constructions in pvt colonies

The enforcement wing of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) will set up public camps across licensed private colonies in Gurugram to take spot action against unauthorised constructions and commercial activities in residential premises, officials said on Tuesday. Owners will get 15 days to respond and, if unsatisfactory, an additional seven days to self-correct. Failing that, sealing orders will be executed. (HT Archive)

The move follows multiple complaints received via the chief minister window and daily Samadhan Shivirs held at Mini Secretariat, where residents flagged that rampant violations were overburdening infrastructure and affecting quality of life.

“Action will begin in the next two to three days and will include sealing of illegal constructions and shops operating from houses in violation of rules,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement).

DTCP said it has received complaints from several colonies, including Sushant Lok (Phases I–III), South City (Phases I–II), Nirvana Country, Malibu Towne, Greenwood City, Uppal South End, RD City, Palam Vihar, Vipul World, Vatika India Next, Mayfield Garden, Orchid Garden, BPTP Amstoria, and Sun City, among others.

Madholia said many property owners have allegedly built rooms in stilt areas, basements, and open setbacks. Several houses are also being used as guest houses, shops, showrooms, restaurants, and commercial stores. “To address this, enforcement teams will hold camps, receive on-the-spot complaints, and dispatch junior engineers for verification. If violations are found, show-cause notices will be issued immediately,” he said.

Owners will get 15 days to respond and, if unsatisfactory, an additional seven days to self-correct. Failing that, sealing orders will be executed.

DTCP added that violators could face fines of ₹630 per sqm, with a ₹1,260 per sqm bank guarantee collected before desealing. Repeat offences may lead to re-sealing and guarantee confiscation. The revenue department may also be directed to block registration of such properties.