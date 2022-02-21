Eight-year-old boy dies after falling from balcony of fourth floor of building

Gurugram: An eight-year-old boy died after falling from the balcony of the fourth floor of a building in a high-rise housing complex in Faridabad Sector 88 around 2pm on Sunday, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The boy, who was standing on a chair in the balcony, leaned over and lost his balance.

The police said that the security guard of the building heard a loud noise and found the boy’s body lying in a pool of blood. He informed the victim’s parents, who came down and took him to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared the boy dead.

Arjun Dev, station house officer (SHO) of the BPTP police station, said that the victim was a student of Class 2 of a private school. He was the only child of his parents.

“A team of officials went to the spot within 10 minutes after we were informed about the incident. Police handed over the boy’s body to his parents after conducting a post mortem. We have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC),” Dev said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Family members of the victim have not alleged any foul play in the incident, and have not blamed anyone for the same, said the police.