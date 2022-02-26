Engineer gets flatmates robbed with toy gun after suffering loss in online betting, arrested

Police arrested a 28-year-old man from Gurugram, and three others from Sonipat, for hatching a conspiracy and getting his own flatmates robbed -- to recover money that he lost in online betting -- at a flat in S-block of Uppal Southend in Gurugram’s Sector 49 on Thursday evening.

Police said the main accused -- Ajay Kadam of Chhatrapati Nagar in Aurangabad, Maharashtra -- was inside the flat at the time of the robbery.

The other three suspects -- Raj Pal (24) and Gopal alias Gattu (25) of Jalandhar and Vijay Pal (24) of Amritsar, Punjab -- are Kadam’s friends, whom he met via Instagram, said police.

Police said the three suspects posed as vaccination staff to gain entry to the flat and used a toy gun to threaten and take the eight occupants hostage at the time of robbery. They made off with 10 mobile phones and three laptops, all of which were recovered by the police after arresting the three suspects from Sonipat.

An FIR was registered against the unidentified persons under sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 458 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful retrain, 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and The Arms Act at Sector-50 police station on late Thursday night based on a complaint filed by Kadam’s flatmate Pritam Mahatre, who also hails from Maharashtra.

According to the FIR, when the doorbell rang, Mahatre opened the door for the three suspects, who started inquiring if all the occupants were vaccinated or not and suddenly barged inside and held everyone at gunpoint.

He had also alleged that after stealing the gadgets, the suspects locked them inside the flat and fled the spot. Police said a woman in a neighbouring flat opened the door after the occupants raised the alarm from their balcony.

Rahul Dev, station house officer of Sector-50 police station, said Kadam had come to Gurugram hardly four months ago and had suffered losses to the tune of at least ₹7 lakh in online betting and had even taken loans from friends. “He is an engineering graduate. He and his seven flatmates are working from home for an IT firm in Maharashtra. The robbery was committed to recover the money lost in betting,” said the officer.

Assistant commissioner of police Aman Yadav said the condominium’s main gate was closed and the suspects gained entry from the back gate to go to the first-floor flat. “There were no security guards at the back gate. The suspects took advantage of the security lapses and targeted the apartment,” said Yadav.

Rajesh Khatana, president of Uppal Southend S-block residents’ welfare association, admitted that there were security lapses, but said that the suspects came from the front gate of the housing complex.

“The three suspects had come on foot. The guards at the entry gate just asked the trio where they were going. The suspects replied them, went up to the flat and fled from the exit gate,” he said.

Khatana said the guards have now been asked to take written details of all those who come inside and those leaving from the exit gate.

“What happens is that the society residents or outsiders pick up arguments or fights with the guards when the latter notes down their details at the time of entering or exiting the society, due to which such security lapses happen,” he said adding the society will ensure that such incidents are avoided in future.

“After the incident came to light, police were informed and footages of CCTV cameras installed in the society were also provided to them,” said Khatana.