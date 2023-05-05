Fake hospital busted in Gurugram Sector 28

Gurugram: The chief minister’s flying squad along with health department officials busted a fake hospital in Sector 28 and arrested a quack on Thursday, Gurugram police said. Police said the suspect has studied till Class 12 and was allegedly treating patients as well as carrying out ultrasonography on pregnant women for illegal sex determination tests in the eight-bed hospital. (HT Photo)

As per investigators, there were a few patients admitted in the hospital when the raid took place. They said the suspect has been identified as Rajumal, who hails from Himachal Pradesh.

Investigators said the suspect was arrested from the spot and two ultrasound equipment were found in the hospital along with an illegally procured medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kit.

As per the health department officials, a huge number of oral and injectable medicines, medical and blood sample testing equipment and blank letterheads of pathological laboratories were also seized from the spot.

An FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act was registered against the impersonator at DLF police station in Sector 29 on Thursday night, said police.

Meanwhile, a joint team carried out a raid on another fake clinic in Garhi Harsaru and arrested a suspect on Wednesday.

Police said the suspect, identified as Ajay Kumar, was treating patients but was not able to produce any medical qualifications.

Investigators said a microscope, blood pressure test machines, stethoscopes, glucometers, etc. were seized from the spot.

On a complaint registered by Dr Gurinder Singh, senior medical officer of Garhi Harsaru primary health clinic, an FIR was filed against Kumar under Section 336 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, at Sector 10 police station on Wednesday night, police added.