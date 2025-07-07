Search
Faridabad: Drunk man mistaken for thief beaten to death by security guards

ByDebashish Karmakar
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 10:47 PM IST

After the assault, the security guards allegedly left the victim unconscious on the road in front of the hall, police said

Two security guards beat a 26-year-old man to death after allegedly mistaking him for a thief in Faridabad Sector 10 on Saturday, police said on Monday, adding that the two have been arrested. The victim, who police said was drunk, had come to the area at 11.30pm and was assaulted by the guards for failing to give coherent answers, police said, adding that they left the wounded man lying on the road.

The security guards, identified as Vijay Kumar, 35, and Chaman (single name), 50, were arrested on Sunday. (HT Photo)
The victim, identified as Rakesh Kumar, who lived in Faridabad Sector 81, was assaulted so severely that he suffered a ruptured spleen, liver, fractured ribs, and a head injury causing internal bleeding, according to the autopsy carried out on Sunday. He had come to the area to meet his father, who works there at a community hall named Rajasthan Seva Sadan.

After the assault, the security guards allegedly left the victim unconscious on the road in front of the hall, police said. Residents spotted the victim lying on the road at 9.30am on Sunday and alerted the police control room.

The security guards, identified as Vijay Kumar, 35, and Chaman (single name), 50, were arrested on Sunday evening, said Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police.

“They were produced before a court on Monday and taken on two-day police remand for interrogation,” he said.

Kumar is from Siwan, Bihar and lives in Ballabhgarh while Chaman is from Gudawari in Palwal, police said.

According to police, Kumar was deployed at the house of a businessman adjacent to the community hall while Chaman was the security guard for Pocket D 2 of Sector 10.

Police said that the victim was allegedly drunk when he was spotted by Kumar. Kumar alerted Chaman who also arrived on the scene and questioned the victim, suspecting him to be a thief, police said. Police said that the victim was so drunk that he failed to reply to the accused’s questions after which they assaulted him.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s brother Abhishek Kumar, a first information report was registered against the accused under sections 103 (1) (murder) at Sector 8 police station on Sunday.

