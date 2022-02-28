Faridabad: Headmistress held for abetting suicide by Class 10 student, say cops
Three days after a student of a private school in Greater Faridabad committed suicide, the police arrested the headmistress on Sunday.
A police complaint was lodged by the mother of the 15-year-old boy, who also teaches in the same school, alleging that he was harassed over his sexuality and the school never took heed of his ordeal. On Saturday, the deceased boy’s family and local residents carried out a candle march seeking “justice” for the teenager.
The school management had denied allegations made by the boy in his suicide note that he was harassed by some students. It said that a probe was also conducted to look into the matter and there was no incriminating evidence.
The student had allegedly jumped from the 15th floor of his residential building on Thursday evening, leaving behind a suicide note in which he blamed the school for his death.
The mother of the victim had given a written complaint, mentioning the names of students who used to trouble her son.
Sube Singh, a police spokesperson said, “The boy used to study at a private school in Faridabad and was a student of class 10. His mother taught in the same school. Last year, two students started harassing the boy and made lewd remarks against him. He complained about it to the school authorities but allegedly no actions were taken.”
Singh said that the victim was at home due to Covid-19 curbs and resumed physical classes recently. “He was again harassed by his friends, but the school management looked the other way. The boy had sought help from a teacher to understand a subject but she accused him and his mother of troubling her unnecessarily,” he said.
The deceased’s mother in her written complaint to the police said that due to mental stress in the school, his son went into a depression and was also undergoing treatment.
“The deceased had left a suicide note in which he has blamed the school administration for taking the extreme step,” added the police spokesperson.
