‘Faridabad man trafficked to Myanmar denied food as he refused to work for cyber criminals’

A 28-year-old Faridabad man rescued last month has alleged that he was trafficked to Myanmar after being kidnapped from Bangkok, Thailand, at gunpoint and kept hostage without any proper food for a fortnight when he refused to work for a Chinese cybercrime gang operating there, police said on Wednesday. After his return, on November 18, Kumar filed a complaint at the Cybercrime police station (central) in Faridabad.

The victim, Rahul Kumar, a resident of sector 78, along with several others, was rescued by the central government last month from Mae Sot, Thailand, on the border with Myanmar. This was after the Myanmar Army cracked down on the gang, which was operating from a 12-storey building in a remote area of the country bordering Thailand.

After his return, on November 18, Kumar filed a complaint at the Cybercrime police station (central) in Faridabad and the suspects involved in trafficking him were booked.

A senior police official, on condition of anonymity, said that one of the suspects had found Kumar’s contact details from a job portal. “The suspect made a WhatsApp call in July and offered him an accountancy job in Bangkok with a monthly salary of ₹80,000. He even asked Kumar about his passport.”

The suspects provided Kumar a ticket to Bangkok and as well as a cab from the airport, investigators said. They asked him to obtain a visa-on-arrival and said it would be changed into a work visa in two months.

Kumar flew to Bangkok on August 12 and got into the cab waiting for him outside the airport. The driver started for an undisclosed location on the pretext of taking him to his hotel. Investigators said Kumar was finally kidnapped at gunpoint by the driver when he had asked about his destination after a drive of seven to eight hours.

The victim, in his complaint, alleged that the driver had snatched his mobile phone and that he was forced to change vehicles 10 times before finally being pushed inside Myanmar territory on a boat.

“A Chinese man through his translator described my work. However, they kept me locked in a room for 15 days when I refused to work. They even denied me food. I had to agree at last when the Chinese nationals trained me in cybercrime,” he said.

Kumar said he was tasked with creating fake profiles of girls based in the US on dating apps and collect personal details of their victims in the chats.

“These suspects used the details including phone numbers to trap the US residents in stock market and investment fraud,” he said.

Police officials said that the Myanmar Army finally carried out a raid on the centre and detained several of the suspects and the victims after which their deportation and rescue took place.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, police were investigating to ascertain who all were involved in trafficking and abducting Kumar. “The number used to call him was from the USA. Suspicion is strong that he had received the call from one of the Indians gang members operating from Myanmar,” he said.

Yadav said they were scanning the details of all those Indians brought back to ascertain if the suspects were among them. “We will arrest the suspects soon,” he added.