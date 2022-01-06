Faridabad police arrest 7 for duping 187 people across country

The Faridabad police on Thursday busted a gang of cyber fraudsters who allegedly posed as bank executives, operated a fake call centre and duped 187 people from 21 states. Police said they arrested seven suspects from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, adding that 50 cases were registered against them in Telangana, 41 in Uttar Pradesh, 21 in Delhi and 21 in Haryana in the last three months.

Police identified the suspects as Abdullah (29) and Pankaj (21) of Delhi, Sonveer Rathore (25) of Bhind and Rahul (20) of Morena in Madhya Pradesh, Aman (22) of Etawah in UP, Shakti Mishra (30) of Bihar and Subhan (20) of Uttar Pradesh. Police allegedly recovered 35 mobile phones, 109 SIM Cards, 15 ATM Cards and ₹22.60 lakh from their possession.

The case came to light on December 16, 2021, when one Manoj Kumar, a resident of Hirapur in Faridabad complained to police and alleged that he received a call from a person posing as a State Bank of India customer care executive who offered to increase his credit card limit to which he agreed.

Manoj Kumar told police that he shared all his credit card details and personal information such as card number, CVV number, expiry date, and OTP, trusting that the caller was from the bank but within minutes ₹1.57 lakh was transferred from his account to another.

Basant Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Faridabad cyber police station, said that the suspects had used a spoof app to make calls using the SBI bank customer care number. “We registered a case, but the same month, we received three more similar complaints and found that the complainants had been defrauded using the same modus operandi,” he said.

Kumar said they traced the location of the mobile number to Delhi’s Uttam Nagar and started technical surveillance.

Vikas Arora, Faridabad commissioner of police, said that the suspects were operating from different areas and their roles and responsibilities were divided.

“Pankaj was the backbone of the gang as he was a technical expert and had knowledge of spoof apps. He had learned about it through one of his relatives who was arrested by Punjab police for similar cases and had joined hands with Abdullah who started the fake call centre,” he said.

Modus Operandi

The gang members’ modus operandi was to first obtain customer credit card data from third parties. Their telecallers would then make calls to bank account holders in possession of credit cards and offer them various services. To make customers believe that the call was from the SBI’s toll-free number, the gang used a call spoofing application, said police.

Police said they would collect the victims’ data and make transactions on property rental/purchase portals. The amount would get credited to the bank accounts linked to the property rental portals and later transferred to the fraudsters’ bank accounts.

One of them would visit different ATMs to withdraw cash and divide it among themselves after deducting expenditure, said police.

Arora said this case is one of the biggest cyber fraud cases ever busted in Haryana. “It is estimated that more than 1,000 cases would be registered against the gang across the country, they have duped people of crores,” he said.

To run the business, Abdullah, Sonveer and Pankaj allegedly opened a call centre six months ago in Uttam Nagar and employed 20 tele callers. Pankaj allegedly obtained the call spoofing application through an outsider.

Arora said while three of the suspects took care of operations and applications, the rest of the gang members worked on getting SIM cards and executing fraudulent money transactions simultaneously. “We will seek a forensic audit of their operation and call centre to understand the quantum of loss and to recover the amount,” he said.

