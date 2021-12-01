Faridabad police bust fake logistics company, arrest three for duping

Gurugram: The Faridabad police have busted a fake logistics company and arrested three persons who allegedly duped over a dozen of customers on the pretext of providing low-cost services, officials said on Tuesday.

The suspects were identified as Mandeep from Bhiwani, Naresh Singh from Delhi and Manoj from Rohtak. Police said that the suspects had created a fake website andwould cheat people by getting payment online and collecting their goods.Police, however, did not reveal the name of the fictitious company.

According to police, Bhupender Singh, a Faridabad resident, filed a complaint against the fake company on November 7 at Sector 7 police station, alleging that he was duped of an Hyundai i20 car and ₹20,000.

The complainant said that he paid the amount online to send his car to his son in Mumbai, police said, adding that he made the payment in advance as demanded by the company for transporting the car to Mumbai.

Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that after making the payment, Singh gave his i20 car to one of the suspects, who had come to his house to collect the vehicle, and took the receipt from him.

“After a week when the car did not reach Mumbai, the complainant called the company to check the status of delivery. Then the suspects said that the car had reached another city and demanded ₹30,000 more for the delivery. Singh visited the place mentioned as address in the web portal and he realised that it was a fake address. Then he approached police and lodged a complaint against the company,” he said.

Kadiyan said it was revealed during the investigation that the company was fake and several complaints were registered against the suspects.

Police said that the suspects’ mobile numbers were put on surveillance and they were arrested from Bhiwani and Rohtak on Monday. Police have also recovered three mobile phones and the i20 car from their possession, Kadiyan said.

The suspects were produced before a local court that sent them to 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday, police said.