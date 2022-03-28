Faridabad: Products made by jail inmates a hit at Surajkund fair

While thousands of residents and people from different countries are flocking to the Surajkund International Crafts Mela to lay their hands on the best of the textiles, handicrafts and artefacts available, what has been one of the major attractions of the fair this year are the products made by the inmates of 19 Haryana jails.

The 35th edition of the international fair, which was inaugurated on March 19 and will continue till April 4, gets around 50,000 visitors on average on weekdays while the footfall crosses over 100,000 during the weekends, said officials.

Herbal products, beauty products, furniture, decoration items among a host of other articles prepared by jail inmates have been put up for sale at the fair and there have been many takers for the products, said jail officials adding that they are clocking a revenue of ₹1.5 lakh daily, much higher than ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 that the stall earned per day in the previous editions of the fair.

Jail authorities said they have launched a ‘jail’ brand, the logo of which is embossed on all the products.Even the foreign nationals are buying these products and have placed demand for more such products, which will be sent to their respective countries.

Jai Kishan Chillar, superintendent of Faridabad jail and nodal officer of staff at Surajkund Mela, said this is the first time they have displayed more than 60 types of items and there are people, who are paying an advance for these products. “Faridabad jail has maximum contribution to the fair as most of the furniture and wall clocks are made by inmates of that jail. We are getting good response from the public; we are sending orders to other jails daily so that they can keep sending their products,” he said.

Sunil Sangwan, superintendent of Rohtak jail, said the furniture manufactured by the prison inmates were sold within a week and people have appreciated the end product. “The inmates underwent training; they were waiting for this fair for the last two years. Birds nest, cabinets, beds, chairs and book shelves were among the most bought items this year. We have received orders 10 times more than what we had manufactured,” said Sangwan.

Officials said all the jails have contributed to this fair and each of them are specialised in the production of one or more products. While Bhondsi jail specialises in the preparation of sweets, such as ladoos, ‘balushai’, ‘kalakand’ and ‘barfi’, mustard oil is purified in Sirsa jail. Aloe Vera products are prepared in Yamuna Nagar; bakery products in Ambala; furniture comes from Faridabad and Rohtak; utensils are manufactured by inmates of Jhajjar jail while tents are produced in Hisar jail.

Muhammad Akil, the director general of police (prison), said, “The products made by inmates have become quite popular and are in high demand in the posh markets of Delhi-NCR, and now abroad. We are trying to cash in on the opportunity so that there’s always a demand for products made by prisoners and even they can make some profits.”

“We first provided skill training to all inmates and encouraged them to make innovative products. They have the talent and the will to make a difference. The demand for the products is increasing day by day as they are reasonably priced and durable,” added Akil.

For the first time, the jail stall is also selling sweets prepared by inmates of Bhondsi and Rohtak prisons, which are in high demand and at least 100kg of the sweets are sold every day. Special packaging has been done with the new jail logo. The sweets have been sent to other states and people have also made inquiries if there can be a regular supply of the sweets to their shops, said officials.

Harinder Singh, superintendent of Bhondsi jail, said the sale of products from the jail stall has increased this year.“We have designed special sweet boxes with the jail logo. The sweets are prepared in desi ghee and sold in packets of 700 grams. Usually, each packet costs ₹150 but since this is the first time we are selling sweets from the jail stall, we have kept the launch price as ₹100. People are finding it very reasonable and cheaper than other sweets shop,” he said.

“Profits earned from the stall will be sent to the government and funds will be used for further development of jails... The initiative and the participation of each jail have borne results, making the ‘jail stall’ one of the most popular stalls in the fair,” said Akil.

Prison officials are planning to make a website for marketing and selling the items prepared by the jail inmates online.

Jail authorities are also planning to engage more inmates in the manufacturing of different products. “Learning new skills is a big and positive development as the inmates would not have to worry about their livelihood after serving their term in the prison,” said Akil.

