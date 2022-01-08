Faridabad: Two arrested for killing 2 construction workers, injuring 1 for money

Police arrested two men late Thursday night for allegedly killing two construction workers and severely injuring another person at an under-construction site in Faridabad’s Nangla Enclave Part-2 on Sunday (January 2 this year), said officials on Friday.

The suspects were identified as Rohit, 20, and Pankaj, 20, both residents of Nangla Enclave Part-2, police said, adding that “the duo is allegedly addicted to drugs”. The victims -- Aakash, 23, Ramvir, 42, and Monu, 25 (the injured person) -- are all natives of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said the suspects entered an under-construction site on January 2 to steal material from there and sell those to earn money for buying drugs. They, however, found three labourers sleeping at the site, and tried to steal their cellphones and wallets.

“The duo was caught red-handed by the labourers, and a scuffle broke out between them. The suspects picked up a hammer and bricks lying on the ground, and attacked the victims. The victims fell unconscious, and the suspects escaped with their belongings,” Kadiyan said.

The victims had been working and staying at the under-construction site for the past two months as the material kept in the store was not locked, according to the police.

Kamal Singh, a resident of Nangla Enclave Part-2, who found the victims unconscious at the site around 12.30am on January 2, informed the police and the trio was taken to a nearby hospital, where Aakash and Ramvir, who had suffered multiple injuries in the head, were declared dead.

“Monu recovered in the next two days and recorded a statement in the case, following which we started launched an investigation and scanned CCTV footage of the area,” Singh said, adding that police had put the cellphone numbers of the victims on surveillance, which helped them in tracking the suspects and arresting them from Faridabad’s Dabua on Friday.

The suspects allegedly revealed during interrogation that they had “robbed the victims of three cellphones and ₹2,000 after attacking them with a hammer, a knife and bricks”.

The suspects were earlier arrested thrice for their involvement in snatching and assault cases in Faridabad, and they were currently on bail, said the police.

The arrested trio was produced before a court and sent on a three-day police remand on Friday.