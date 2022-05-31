Faridabad woman ranks 17th in All-India Civil Services exam
Gurugram: Mehak Jain, a 24-year-old resident of Faridabad, ranked 17 in the All-India Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
Mehak, a postgraduate in public administration from Jamia Millia Islamia, cleared the exam on her third attempt. She completed her BCom (Hons) from Hans Raj College, Delhi University, and her high school from St Peter’s School, Faridabad. Mehak has opted for the Indian Administrative Services (IAS).
According to her father Pradeep Jain, online classes contributed majorly to her success.
“Almost all her MA classes, and UPSC coaching classes happened online due to Covid-19 restrictions. The three hours she would have spent commuting to college, and another two to the coaching centre were saved due to this. The extra five hours helped her study for longer durations,” Pradeep said.
The family of four resides in Sector 16. Pradeep also credited his elder daughter, Vaani Jain, a 27-year-old chartered accountant, for helping out Mehak.
“My eldest daughter took care of Mehak’s needs while she was preparing. She even helped her with her studies,” he said.
Mehak’s mother Neelima Jain is a homemaker. Narinder Jain, Mehak’s uncle, said that Tuesday would be the first time he will interact with Mehak properly in nearly two years.
“We are a close family and have multiple get-togethers in a month. For the last two years, I saw Mehak only once, that too shortly as she spent all her time studying for the UPSC exams. Even Vaani was rarely seen in these gatherings as she helped Mehak with her preparations. My nieces have sacrificed a lot to make this dream a reality,” said Narinder.
