Fashion designer jumps to death from 14th floor of building
A 25-year-old fashion designer allegedly jumped to death from the 14th floor of the building she was staying in on Gurugram-Faridabad road here, police said on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Charu Khurana, a native of Karnal in Haryana.
She had moved to Gurugram in search of a job and had been living at a rented flat in Valley View Estate, Gwal Pahari, for about a month-and-a-half, they said.
The police said they did not find a suicide note.
"Around 8 pm on Monday, the police received information that a woman had allegedly jumped off from the 14th floor balcony. A police team reached the spot and took her to a private hospital where the doctors declared her dead.
"Her family members reached Gurugram this morning. They did not blame anybody. We did not recover a suicide note either. Her body was handed over the kin after post-mortem," inspector Dinesh Kumar, SHO, DLF phase-1 police station, said.
Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide but the police are probing all angles, he added.
-
Authorities raze ‘illegal’ structure of Zila Panchayat member in Lucknow district
A day after the arrest of local Samajwadi Party leader and Zila Panchayat member Arun Yadav, the district administration and the Lucknow police demolished illegal constructions done by Yadav on the government land in Mankheda village under Mohanlalganj police station limits here on Tuesday. The Inspector in charge of Mohanlalganj police station, Akhilesh Kumar Mishra said Yadav and his accomplices had attacked the UP Special Task Force team in the wee hours on Saturday.
-
Thieves decamp with ornaments worth over ₹15 lakh from jewellery shop in Lucknow
A gang of burglars fled with silver and gold jewellery worth over ₹15 lakh as well as some cash after breaking into a jewellery shop in Sarojininagar area here on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, said police officials on Tuesday. The incident took place at around 2 am on Tuesday when a gang of burglars broke into Prateek Jewellers' shop in Ganganagar locality near Amausi village under Sarojininagar police station limits.
-
Govt, private MBBS interns demand parity in stipend
Mumbai The much-awaited orientation for the recently graduated MBBS students is taking place across medical institutes in the state. However, the difference in stipend being offered by these institutes to the interns has once again raised objections. While government medical colleges (GMCs) are paying a monthly stipend of ₹11,000 to their MBBS interns, several private medical institutes are not doing the same.
-
e-vehicle service starts, automatic wheelchair soon at Pune railway station
PUNE In a bid to provide comfortable and hassle-free travelling around the station premises, the Pune railway division has resumed the services of battery-operated electric vehicles at the Pune railway station. The division also plans to introduce two fully automatic wheelchairs, for the physically challenged, that can easily get into the elevator staircase According to officials, these electric vehicles were broken down and have not been maintained for the past three years.
-
Pre-monsoon alarm: Karnataka energy minister releases WhatsApp helplines
Karnataka energy minister V Sunil Kumar at a news conference at the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited office on Tuesday released 11 new WhatsApp helpline numbers ahead of the upcoming monsoon season to help ease load on the electricity board's current 1912 helpline during emergencies. Bengaluru's pre-monsoon showers led to several electricity poles being uprooted, which caused multiple unscheduled and day-long outages in the city and affected those working from home.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics