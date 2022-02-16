Female hyena found dead on Gurugram Faridabad highway

An adult female hyena was found dead after allegedly being hit by a vehicle on the Gurgaon-Faridabad Highway, which is part of a busy stretch cutting through the Aravalli forests, near Mangar on Tuesday morning, said officials of the forest department.

“We learnt around 8am on Tuesday that a female hyena was found dead near Mangar on the Gurgaon-Faridabad Highway. Our staff recovered the carcass. According to the autopsy report, the hyena was hit by a speeding vehicle and died on the spot. The animal suffered a heavy blow and its internal organs were crushed,” said Jai Dev, wildlife inspector, Faridabad.

Wildlife experts said it is likely that the animal came out on the road because its natural habitat was disturbed. Sunil Harsana, a wildlife researcher from Mangar village in Faridabad, said, “The spot where the hyena was found is opposite a petrol pump on the Gurgaon-Faridabad Highway. For almost a month now, there has been heavy movement of vehicles in this region and solid waste is being dumped in the Aravalli forests. This has disturbed the wildlife living in the region, which is connected to the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary. This may be the reason the hyena left its natural habitat.”

This is the second death of a hyena reported from the region in less than a year. Last April, a hyena was injured in an accident in the same region and eventually died during treatment. The highway, said officials, is considered dangerous for animals. A 2017 study on the Aravallis conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India had also said, “Highways passing through the wildlife habitats have adversely affected the fauna in these forests. Fast moving vehicles kill these animals when they move across these road stretches. The Gurgaon-Faridabad expressway is one such road in Aravallis.”

While there is an animal underpass--a bridge-like structure that allows the movement of wild animals across roads while vehicles can pass overhead to reduce animal-vehicle collisions--in the region to facilitate animals to cross safely, the roads nearby do not have barriers to guide them towards it.

“There is an animal underpass near the spot where the hyena’s body was found.However, animals are not accustomed to using the underpass and often use the main road to get to the other side. We are working to set up barriers so that such accidents are reduced,” said Dev.

Last September, the wildlife department identified seven spots on a 12km stretch from Bandhwari landfill site to Regional Centre for Biotechnology on the Gugaon-Faridabad Highway, which could be converted into animal underpasses. However, nothing has been done on ground so far, said officials in the know of the matter.