Five more containment zones added in Gurugram, tally increases to 25

The district administration has declared five more localities as containment zones amid rising cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of containment zones in Gurugram to 25.

Deputy commissioner Yash Garg issued an order in this regard on Wednesday, a copy of which is with HT. The five containment zones include residential societies in sectors 54, 65, 69, 67, 47 and two localities in DLF Phase-4. Most of the containment zones are under the jurisdiction of the primary health centre in Badshahpur and the urban primary health centre in Tigra.

On Thursday, Gurugram reported 1,447 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the tally of active cases to 4,220.

Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer, said, “As more and more cluster cases are being reported, micro containment zones are being suggested to the district administration. At present there are 25 containment zones in the district and continuous monitoring is underway.”

Meanwhile, the district administration on Thursday issued an order regarding the appointment of seven incident commanders in the district to monitor different areas to check if Covid-19 safety protocols are being followed and citizens are vaccinated.

One staff member each has been appointed for Zone 1 of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Zone 2 of MCG, one person for zones 3 and 4 of MCG, one for Manesar, and one each for Sohna and Pataudi subdivisions. Ankita Chaudhary, sub divisional officer for Gurugram, has been appointed as the nodal officer for all the areas.

The district task force that met on Wednesday had said that from Thursday, incident commanders will inspect government and private institutions to check if guidelines issued by the government regarding the prevention of Covid-19 infection are being followed properly or not. Violators will be fined.