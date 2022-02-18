Five suspects who assaulted, injured man severely in Gurugram still on the run

A week after a resident of Sohna village suffered at least 20 fractures, including 10 in the right leg, after he was allegedly assaulted by a local goon and his four associates, police said on Thursday that they were “still looking for all the five suspects”.

The 39-year-old victim -- identified as Sunil Kumar, a daily wage worker -- was allegedly beaten with wooden bats and iron rods and stabbed in Abhaypur village on February 12 night when he was returning home with his uncle Rampal, 45, after attending a wedding ceremony.

Subhash Boken, Gurugram police public relations officer (PRO), said that the main suspect -- Surender alias Sunnu -- was yet to be traced. “Four of his associates are still to be identified. They had covered their faces at the time of the incident,” Boken said.

He also said that Kumar had allegedly scolded and slapped Surender, another villager, about three months ago when the latter rammed his motorcycle into an electric pole near the former’s residence in Abhaypur in an inebriated state. The assault prima facie appeared to be revenge, but there existed an old rivalry, they added.

Earlier, a senior police officer privy to the matter said, “One of Kumar’s close relatives had contested rural elections for the sarpanch’s position but was defeated by another candidate supported by Surender. Since then, both sides haven’t seen eye to eye.”

Kumar alleged that Surender held Rampal at gunpoint and slapped him a few times when he attempted to intervene, while four of Surender’s associates, who had covered their faces, kept assaulting Kumar with bats, rods and stabbed him with a knife until he was immobile.

Based on Kumar’s complaint, a case was registered against the five suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention); and The Arms Act, 1959, at the Sadar Sohna police station on February 13, police said.

Doctors at a private hospital in Sector 56 performed a surgery on the right leg of Kumar, which had 10 fractures, on Wednesday night and managed to save it from amputation by fixing the bones with multiple plates and screws, said the victim’s 37-year-old brother, Dinesh Kumar.

“On Monday, the doctors performed a four-hour-long surgery to fix the fractures in his arm and left leg,” Dinesh said, adding that they had to lend money in the form of loans from their relatives and friends for the treatment.