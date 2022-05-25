Fix waterlogging or face action, Ggm civic body warns officials
Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Wednesday said that the civic body will take action against its executive engineers (XENs) “if there is waterlogging in their respective areas”.
The move came after an internal meeting was held virtually on Wednesday to discuss issues related to waterlogging as well as preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season, said officials.
“MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said during the meeting that all issues related to localised waterlogging observed following Monday and Tuesday’s rainfall in the city should be resolved at the earliest. He also directed the officials concerned to clean all stormwater drains and sewerage lines before the arrival of the monsoon,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO) of MCG.
The commissioner, meanwhile, has also asked the MCG officials to complete all preparations for the upcoming monsoon season by June 30.
According to MCG officials, Ahuja also directed all joint commissioners to visit their respective zones with the executive engineers concerned, and take stock of the condition of the stormwater drains and sewerage lines.
“The MCG commissioner has also directed all the executive engineers to take stock of their respective divisions daily, with regard to the monsoon preparedness, and report on their progress. He has made it very clear that if the issue of waterlogging arises again, executive engineers of the areas concerned will be held responsible, and action will be taken against them,” Rohilla said.
This year, the Gurugram civic body has executed work on 97 localised projects for resolving waterlogging issues — such as cleaning, repairing; desilting of stormwater drains and sewerage lines as well as building new ones; and placing motor pumps and tractor trolleys — at waterlogging prone points in internal sectors and colonies, said the officials.
The civic body’s role regarding the preparation of major roads and drains for the monsoon this year, however, is limited to just a solitary location--at Garauli Khurd--where it is developing a culvert.
During the Wednesday meeting, Ahuja also said that a joint meeting with the departments concerned will soon be held to ensure better coordination between them--for monsoon preparedness as well as for deciding counter-waterlogging measures.
Sangrur LS bypoll on June 23; litmus test for AAP
The bypoll for the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat will be held on June 23, the Election Commission of India announced on Wednesday. The counting of votes will take place on June 26. Chief Electoral officer S Karuna Raju said that with the ECI announcement of the bypoll, the model code of conduct is in place in the constituency. The constituency includes three districts— Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla.
State of the art language lab to come up soon at AU
Students pursuing different courses at Allahabad University will soon be able to learn foreign languages such as French, Russian, German, Mandarin, Iranian and Tibetan. For this, a state-of-the-art language lab will soon be established at the central university. This will be a central facility which will be shared by all departments offering courses in different foreign languages.
Corruption: Punjab Police raid sacked minister Singla’s house
A day after taking former Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla's remand in a corruption case, the Mohali police on Wednesday collected some files from his official residence in Sector 39, Chandigarh, besides sending his mobile phone to a laboratory to retrieve all deleted chats. A Bathinda resident, Pardeep, is the son of Singla's cousin sister and was seen next to the minister ever since he was sworn in.
Training centres in Delhi may soon also issue driving licences
Delhi will allow accredited driver training centres to issue permanent licenses in about a month to those who have successfully completed their motor driving training, the first state in India to do so nearly a year after the federal transport ministry said private entities could issue driving licenses in the country. A learner's license, valid for six months, can be delivered at home by completing an online test.
In Uddhav’s presence, Shiv Sena candidates to file nominations for Rajya Sabha polls today
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and party's Kolhapur unit chief Sanjay Pawar will file their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday in the presence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The polls for the six seats from Maharashtra are slated to be held on June 10. Sena said it respected the royal family of Kolhapur and offered a seat from its quota.
