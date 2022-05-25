Fix waterlogging or face action, Ggm civic body warns officials

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Wednesday said that the civic body will take action against its executive engineers (XENs) “if there is waterlogging in their respective areas”.

The move came after an internal meeting was held virtually on Wednesday to discuss issues related to waterlogging as well as preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season, said officials.

“MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said during the meeting that all issues related to localised waterlogging observed following Monday and Tuesday’s rainfall in the city should be resolved at the earliest. He also directed the officials concerned to clean all stormwater drains and sewerage lines before the arrival of the monsoon,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO) of MCG.

The commissioner, meanwhile, has also asked the MCG officials to complete all preparations for the upcoming monsoon season by June 30.

According to MCG officials, Ahuja also directed all joint commissioners to visit their respective zones with the executive engineers concerned, and take stock of the condition of the stormwater drains and sewerage lines.

“The MCG commissioner has also directed all the executive engineers to take stock of their respective divisions daily, with regard to the monsoon preparedness, and report on their progress. He has made it very clear that if the issue of waterlogging arises again, executive engineers of the areas concerned will be held responsible, and action will be taken against them,” Rohilla said.

This year, the Gurugram civic body has executed work on 97 localised projects for resolving waterlogging issues — such as cleaning, repairing; desilting of stormwater drains and sewerage lines as well as building new ones; and placing motor pumps and tractor trolleys — at waterlogging prone points in internal sectors and colonies, said the officials.

The civic body’s role regarding the preparation of major roads and drains for the monsoon this year, however, is limited to just a solitary location--at Garauli Khurd--where it is developing a culvert.

During the Wednesday meeting, Ahuja also said that a joint meeting with the departments concerned will soon be held to ensure better coordination between them--for monsoon preparedness as well as for deciding counter-waterlogging measures.