Foggy weather to persist for next two days in Gurugram, says Met dept

GURUGRAM: The city received light rainfall on Wednesday morning due to the impact of a western disturbance, but the day was sunny and windy. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the entire region is likely to witness strong winds and fog over the next two days.

The city received around 8mm of rainfall in the wee hours of Wednesday. The maximum temperature was recorded at 21.4°Celsius, which was one degree below normal and the minimum temperature was 12.5°Celsius, which was five degrees above normal.

“Strong winds with 25-35kmph speed are likely over the state, including south Haryana region on Thursday and Friday. Dense fog conditions are also very likely in isolated pockets in the morning hours for the next two days and again on Sunday and Monday. There will be a gradual fall in minimum temperature by two to four degrees during the next three days and rise by two to four degrees thereafter,” said Manmohan Singh, director of the Meteorological Centre Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, despite the rain and winds, Gurugram on Wednesday recorded poor quality of air for the fifth consecutive day. According to the 4pm bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s air quality index (AQI) was 226.

Experts said that the air quality was in the ‘poor’ category because of the 24-hour impact but the AQI was in the ‘moderate’ category in the morning hours after the city received showers.

Sachin Panwar, a city-based independent air quality expert, said, “The air quality started improving on Wednesday morning when there was bright sun after light rain in the early morning hours. The wind speed also helped in dispersion of pollutants, but because of the high moisture in the air, pollutants are still in the lower level of the atmosphere. The situation will improve during the day because of sunshine, but because of fog in the early morning and nights, the AQI will fluctuate.”

On Wednesday, the humidity level was recorded at 72% by the IMD.

According to the weather bulletin issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality over the national capital territory is likely to improve on Thursday and Friday and remain in ‘moderate’ category due to strong winds.