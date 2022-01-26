Forest department fines HSVP officials for cutting trees in Gurugram Sector 29

The forest department has fined a junior engineer and an executive engineer of the enforcement wing of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) for cutting and uprooting more than 20 trees in Sector 29 last week, without taking permission from the department, said officials on Tuesday.

The cutting and uprooting of trees were part of the anti-encroachment drive being conducted in Gurugram for the past one week.

According to the officials, they will also issue a notice to the two officials on Thursday, and the penalty amount will be decided based on their reply.

Karamvir Malik, forest range officer of Gurugram, said they conducted a survey of the area on Tuesday, and found that more than 20 trees in Sector 29 were cut and uprooted without taking their permission or informing them later. “We visited the area and conducted a survey there after receiving pictures and videos of some HSVP officials using cranes to uproot the trees in the area. Some local shop owners are also responsible as they were present there when the incident took place, and they did not stop the officials from uprooting the trees. No one can uproot old trees, this is illegal. And being officials of a government agency, they cannot indulge in any such illegal activities,” Malik said.

He also said that if a person plants a tree in an area in violation of rules, the HSVP cannot uproot the tree if it is 10 years old.

The HSVP uprooted more than 20 trees in the last one week in Sector 29, said the officials, adding that they uprooted the trees in a drive against encroachment, as outlet owners in the area had planted those to encroach the area.

We will continue to remove encroachments from the area this week too, said the HSVP officials.

More than 100 trees were planted in the main complex of Sector 29 and in the backside, which connects to the main road towards Huda Metro station and National Highway 8. The complex and backyard, which was earlier covered in greenery, now is a deserted area.

The HSVP also removed planters, generators and transformers kept in open during the drive, said the officials.

According to the HSVP officials, they conducted the drive after they received complaints regarding encroachment in the area on a daily basis. “The outlets have placed generators, transformers and planters in open, leading to encroachment of the common area. That is why we had to take the action,” said a senior official of the HSVP, requesting anonymity.

He also said that similar anti-encroachment drives are being conducted in different parts of Gurugram.

Meanwhile, the pub, bar and restaurant association of Sector 29, alleged that despite their repeated requests, the HSVP officials uprooted the trees, which were more than 10 years old.

Rahul Solanki, manager of a restaurant in Sector 29 , said that the trees were planted by the staff of the outlets in the area in 2000 and 2001, and they have been taking care of the trees since then. “The area was not being encroached by the trees; it was just an excuse given by the officials. We are trying hard to maintain the complex, but the place is losing its charm due to the ongoing anti-encroachment drive,” Solanki said.

The staff of restaurants in Sector 29 said it took them more than eight years to develop the greenery in the area, but the HSVP officials took minutes to destroy it. We had developed a green corridor here, and placed more than 300 planters and 100 trees to attract customers, according to the staff.

Restaurant owners said they have not been encroaching the area or the roads. “We had planted trees and placed planters to beautify the area so that we could attract more customers. We have not violated the rules,” said Arvind Kumar, a manager of a restaurant in Sector 29.

Sandeep Lot, the junior engineer in question, said that they did not uproot or cut trees in Sector 29. The HSVP officials only removed encroachments in the area, and asked the shop and restaurant owners to move planters within their premises. “We are aware that cutting trees is an offence... Why would we do that? We have only removed illegal structures in Sector 29,” Lot said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON