Former home guard shoots at his second wife, kills self in Nuh

A 35-year-old former home guard allegedly killed himself after he shot at his wife following an altercation at their rented room in Nuh on Thursday night.

Police said the wife suffered bullet injuries on the chest and face. She is stable and is being treated at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital,.

According to police, the man was deployed at Faridabad police station but left his job three months ago.

Police said the man lived with his second wife, who is from Delhi, in a rented accommodation in Nuh and had an estranged relationship with her. He has two children from his first marriage.

Police said they are trying to find out what caused the man to take the extreme step. Family members of the man’s second wife alleged the woman was not happy and that she was being mistreated by her husband for the past few months.

Police are also looking into claims of the man borrowing ₹10 lakh from his relatives and being heavy indebted to several people.

Taking their allegations into account, a team was formed to conduct investigation and record the statements of family members, relatives and neighbours, said police.

Varun Singla, superintendent of police (SP), Nuh, said the incident took place around 8pm on Thursday after the man returned home, along with his brother, who was visiting them. “The couple fought over the man’s job and financial issues. His wife started threatening to leave him and return to her parents, following which the man took out a countrymade pistol and shot at her,” he said.

Singla said seeing his wife bleed profusely, the man got scared and asked his brother to take her to the hospital in their car. “While leaving, the landlady asked them what was going on, but they did not reply and went to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nalhar. He asked his brother to remain in the hospital and left the hospital saying that he would return in sometime,” said the officer.

Police said the man parked his car by the road in Khelra village and shot himself with the pistol. Passersby found the car parked at an isolated stretch and informed police, following which a team of Nuh police reached the spot and identified the man lying on the front seat holding a pistol.

Bijender Singh, station house officer (SHO) of City Nuh police station, said that the woman was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital and was reportedly stable. “We are questioning the brother and are also waiting to record the woman’s statement, which will provide us with more clarity on why the man shot at her. We are also investigating where the man purchased the countrymade pistol from,” said Singh.

Based on the complaint lodged by the landlord, police have registered an FIR against the man under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IP C and relevant sections of the Arms Act at City Nuh police station on Friday.

“We have initiated an inquiry into the allegations made by the woman’s family members,” said Singla.