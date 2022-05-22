Four arrested for robbing money collection agent of ₹6.5 lakh
Gurugram: Four people, including two juveniles, were arrested on Sunday for robbing a 28-year-old man of ₹6.5 lakh. The incident occurred on Saturday at DLF Phase 2.
Police have recovered ₹4.8 lakh cash, clothes, shoes, two iPhones, documents, and a motorcycle used in the crime from their possession.
Around 3.40 pm on Saturday, Vinod Kumar, a money collection agent, was on his way to Udyog Vihar to deposit cash at his company. He had collected ₹6.5 lakh from different places, police said.
When he reached near the metro pillar in Nathupur, DLF Phase 2, three unidentified men on a motorcycle hit him and snatched his bag. “One of the masked men hit me on the head (I was wearing a helmet), while another snatched my bag. Everything happened within seconds, leaving me no time to react,” Kumar said.
A case has been registered, under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), at DLF Phase 2 police station.
According to Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), a crime unit team, along with officials from the DLF Phase 2 police station, reached the spot and scanned CCTV footage of the area.
“The investigation was handed over to the Sector-40 crime unit. They acted promptly, and within a few hours four people were apprehended,” he said.
Two of the miscreants have been identified as Prashant, aka Golu of Mainpuri, and Biru of Banda, Uttar Pradesh. Prashant was arrested from Kosi and Biru from Wazirabad in Gurugram.
During questioning, Prashant revealed that he worked for Kumar’s cash collection company and was let go for embezzling ₹7,000. “He was aware of the cash collection route, including pick up schedules and spots . He was also aware that the bulk of cash will be more on a Saturday, and hence planned the robbery with his accomplices,” Sangpal said.
The robbers bought clothes and shoes worth ₹35,000, along with two iPhones for ₹1.21 lakh. “We have recovered the remaining cash and produced the minors before the juvenile justice board. They have been sent to an observation home in Faridabad. The others have been remanded to 14-day judicial custody,” said Gunpal, sub-inspector, Sector 40 crime unit.
Gurugram’s Sai Aaina housing project: Homebuyers demand timely delivery of flats
Gurugram: Around 100 buyers of the Mahira Home project in Gurugram Sector 68 held a protest on Sunday at the site, demanding to be apprised of handover timelines. The demonstration began at 10am and lasted for two hours. “We want the builder to give us specific timelines for the delivery of our flats. We also want a written commitment regarding the same,” said Dhruv Kapoor, a home buyer, who participated in the protest.
Man fined for assaulting MCG official on duty
Gurugram: An official from the Swachh Bharat Mission team of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram was assaulted on duty on Friday by a resident of Badshahpur, according to a release issued by the civic body on Sunday.
MCG renames Vatika Chowk to Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk
Gurugram: Continuing with its trend of renaming important junctions and stretches in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has now officially changed the name of Vatika Chowk on Sohna Road to Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk. The MCG on Saturday morning erected an official board reading “Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk” at the junction, and also removed boards with the name “Vatika Chowk” around there, said the officials.
Merged Delhi civic body’s first major test: Set financial mess in order
One of the foremost challenges before the unified administration is going to be setting the finances in order and optimise resource utilisation as the three separate bodies have run into major losses and carry massive deficits and liabilities incurred over the past decade. Till fresh elections are held, the MCD will be administered much like the New Delhi Municipal Council -- one of the richest civic bodies in the country, without an elected wing.
Monkey-proof butterfly conservatory opens in North Delhi Ridge
On International Biodiversity Day, a butterfly conservatory was inaugurated at the Kamla Nehru Biodiversity Park in north Delhi, designed to keep out monkeys, which have a strong population in the Northern Ridge. Already, 65 different butterfly species have been sighted at the Biodiversity Park, which is run by the Delhi Development Authority, with the conservatory created in order to increase the count of these butterfly species.
