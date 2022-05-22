Four arrested for robbing money collection agent of 6.5 lakh

Gurugram: Four people, including two juveniles, were arrested on Sunday for robbing a 28-year-old man of ₹6.5 lakh. The incident occurred on Saturday at DLF Phase 2.

Police have recovered ₹4.8 lakh cash, clothes, shoes, two iPhones, documents, and a motorcycle used in the crime from their possession.

Around 3.40 pm on Saturday, Vinod Kumar, a money collection agent, was on his way to Udyog Vihar to deposit cash at his company. He had collected ₹6.5 lakh from different places, police said.

When he reached near the metro pillar in Nathupur, DLF Phase 2, three unidentified men on a motorcycle hit him and snatched his bag. “One of the masked men hit me on the head (I was wearing a helmet), while another snatched my bag. Everything happened within seconds, leaving me no time to react,” Kumar said.

A case has been registered, under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), at DLF Phase 2 police station.

According to Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), a crime unit team, along with officials from the DLF Phase 2 police station, reached the spot and scanned CCTV footage of the area.

“The investigation was handed over to the Sector-40 crime unit. They acted promptly, and within a few hours four people were apprehended,” he said.

Two of the miscreants have been identified as Prashant, aka Golu of Mainpuri, and Biru of Banda, Uttar Pradesh. Prashant was arrested from Kosi and Biru from Wazirabad in Gurugram.

During questioning, Prashant revealed that he worked for Kumar’s cash collection company and was let go for embezzling ₹7,000. “He was aware of the cash collection route, including pick up schedules and spots . He was also aware that the bulk of cash will be more on a Saturday, and hence planned the robbery with his accomplices,” Sangpal said.

The robbers bought clothes and shoes worth ₹35,000, along with two iPhones for ₹1.21 lakh. “We have recovered the remaining cash and produced the minors before the juvenile justice board. They have been sent to an observation home in Faridabad. The others have been remanded to 14-day judicial custody,” said Gunpal, sub-inspector, Sector 40 crime unit.

