Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Fully vaccinated Canada returnee, 24, tests positive for Omicron in Faridabad
gurugram news

Fully vaccinated Canada returnee, 24, tests positive for Omicron in Faridabad

A 24-year-old woman, who returned from Canada on December 13, tested positive for the new coronavirus variant ‘Omicron’ this week and became the first ‘Omicron’ infected patient in Faridabad, officials of the health department said on Thursday
A health worker collects swab sample of a woman for Covid test, in Gurugram on Wednesday. (Vipin Kumar/HT)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 12:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 24-year-old woman, who returned from Canada on December 13, tested positive for the new coronavirus variant ‘Omicron’ this week and became the first ‘Omicron’ infected patient in Faridabad, officials of the health department said on Thursday.

The fully vaccinated woman tested Covid positive on December 14, and for the new ‘Omicron’ variant on December 20, according to the officials.

Rajeev Arora, additional chief secretary for health, said, “A 24-year-old woman, who was fully vaccinated, travelled from Canada to India tested positive for the ‘Omicron’ variant in Faridabad on Monday (December 20). She is showing mild symptoms, and has been isolated at a private hospital in the district... The patient’s mother and aunt also tested positive for Covid, and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing too, the results of which are awaited.”

Dr Vinay Gupta, chief medical officer (CMO) of Faridabad, said that two of the 10 close contacts of the 24-year-old woman, who were tested for Covid-19, have also got the infection.

RELATED STORIES

“The patient is fully vaccinated, who was administered the second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine — Moderna — on June 25 this year. She has taken a booster dose yet... As the woman had not returned from a ‘high-risk’ country on December 13, her samples were taken as part of a random testing. After she tested positive for Covid-19, her samples were sent for genome sequencing,” said Gupta.

On Thursday, Faridabad reported three fresh cases of Covid-19, along with two recoveries. The total tally of active cases in the district now stands at 41, of which, 40 patients are under home isolation and one is hospitalised, according to the district health bulletin.

Gurugram reported 28 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 19 recoveries on Thursday, with the active caseload recorded at 139, of which, three patients are hospitalised and 136 are in home isolation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron alert
Ludhiana Blast
Christmas 2021
Online payment rules
PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi Covid 19 Meeting
National Farmers Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP